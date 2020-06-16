Dr. Fauci says he last spoke to Trump about pandemic ‘two weeks ago’

The top infectious disease expert for the federal government revealed on Tuesday that he has not spoken to President Donald Trump in two weeks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci made the admission after NPR asked him about the dwindling number of Coronavirus Task Force meetings at the White House.

“When was the last time you actually spoke with President Trump?” the NPR host wondered.

“Not last week but the week before,” Fauci replied. “I spoke with him when we made the presentation to explain to him our vaccine development effort. So, it was two weeks ago.”

He went on to explain the spike that some states are seeing in COVID-19 cases are likely the result of failing to follow the CDC’s pandemic safety guidelines.

“Congregating together without wearing a mask, that clearly is a risky procedure,” Fauci said. “That’s troublesome because that clearly is increasing the risk and likely explaining some of the upticks that you’re seeing in certain of those states.”

Listen to the clip below.