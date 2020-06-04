Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: America is ‘on its knees’ and its leader is missing in action

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has issued a desperate plea for someone to step up and be a leader of the country in a time of crisis.

Via The Huffington Post, Johnson posted a video on Instagram this week in which he lamented the dire state of American society after the death of George Floyd last month.

“Our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain,” Johnson said.

Although Johnson did not directly reference President Donald Trump, he seemed to be implicitly addressing the president by noting that there is a massive void in leadership in America right now.

“Where are you?” he asked. “Where is our compassionate leader who’s going to step up for our country?”

Johnson went on to say that America needs a leader who “unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most” and “who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it.”

Watch the video below.