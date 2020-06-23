‘Embarrassing’: Trump’s endorsement rejected by Republicans in ‘landslide’ defeat for seat once held by his chief of staff

Voters in North Carolina went to the polls on Tuesday for a special election to fill the vacancy created when Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) resigned from Congress to serve as Trump’s chief of staff.

Trump had repeatedly urged his supporters to back Lynda Bennett in the race for North Carolina’s 11th congressional district.

Please let this serve as my Complete and Total Endorsement of a great fighter and ally in North Carolina, @LyndaBennettNC. She is strong on Crime, Borders, Military, our Great Vets & 2A. She will be a great help to me in DC. EARLY VOTING STARTS TODAY. We need Lynda Bennett! #NC11 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

.@LyndaBennettNC has my Complete & Total Endorsement. She is a great fighter & ally in North Carolina. Lynda is Strong on Crime, Borders, Military, our Great Vets & 2A. She will be a great help to me in DC. We need Lynda to help DRAIN THE SWAMP! VOTE EARLY!https://t.co/0HTBHOHNSr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2020

But voters decided not to go along with Trump’s wishes.

“A 24-year-old motivational speaker has defeated the Republican candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in a GOP runoff for Meadows’ old congressional seat, according to unofficial results,” the Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday evening. “Madison Cawthorn defeated Lynda Bennett in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District in far-western North Carolina. He was leading with 65% of the vote with nearly all of precincts reporting. The Associated Press called the race in Cawthorn’s favor at 8:47 p.m.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people were saying about the race:

for the fleeting gratification of boasting that a bunch of incumbents he endorsed won re-nomination, Trump now has to deal with "but that NC race!" — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) June 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

As one member of NC delegation puts it, Cawthorn could be a "serious star" … "Compelling life story, great communicator." GOP member adds outcome is a "huge blow" to Mark Meadows as he & Trump endorsed Lynda Bennett. "He convinced Trump to endorse, & couldn’t deliver." https://t.co/My1B49OjFH — Al Weaver (@alweaver22) June 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Did I just hear that Lynda Bennett who Trump kept twitter endorsing, who was supposed to fill Mark Meadows empty seat, lost in NC 11th District??

Is that correct?? https://t.co/yYMx8wyTQG — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) June 24, 2020

An interesting result so far in #NC11, where Lynda Bennett, endorsed by Trump and Mark Meadows, is down 2-1 to 24-year old motivational speaker Madison Cawthorn. (Cawthorn would be the youngest member of Congress, turning 25 before being sworn in.) — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a landslide. @CawthornforNC will face @ColMorrisDavis in November. Cawthorn’s opponent in the republican runoff, Lynda Bennett, was endorsed by President Trump and Mark Meadows #ncpol @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/WbUww02j9e — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) June 24, 2020

A loss by Lynda Bennett would also be embarrassing because local #NC11 Republicans suspected Meadows timed his retirement to help her. Bennett is a close friend of his wife, Debbie. More: https://t.co/aGI8THRowN https://t.co/xL4jiBfrUc — Ally Mutnick (@allymutnick) June 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT