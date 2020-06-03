‘End Trump’s American carnage’: New ad from anti-Trump Republicans airs on Fox News

A new ad from a group of disaffected Republican voters will be airing on President Donald Trump’s favorite major cable news network — and it slams the president for overseeing the mass death of American citizens.

The ad, which was created by a group called Republican Voters Against Trump, uses the president’s inaugural address declaring that he would end “American carnage” and contrasts it with scenes of police beating people in the streets and hospitals that have been overwhelmed by novel coronavirus patients.

The ad also includes some of Trump’s most inflammatory statements, such as his now-infamous declaration that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” and his speech to police officers in which he encourages them to rough up suspects.

“This November, end Trump’s American carnage,” the ad implores viewers.

According to the Huffington Post, the ad is set to air on Fox News.

Watch the full ad below.