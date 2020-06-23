Quantcast
Europe may bar American travelers when it reopens because COVID-19 still raging throughout US

Published

2 hours ago

on

As the European Union gets ready to reopen its borders to tourists, it may continue excluding American citizens thanks to the United States’ failure to contain the novel coronavirus.

The New York Times reports that the EU is developing a list of countries that “would lump American visitors in with Russians and Brazilians as unwelcome” because COVID-19 cases have once against started surging in the U.S. even as they have fallen dramatically in many European countries.

“The forging of a common list of outsiders who can enter the bloc is part of an effort by the European Union to fully reopen internal borders among its 27 member states,” reports the Times. “Free travel and trade among members is a core principle of the bloc — one that has been badly disrupted during the pandemic.”

Data compiled by the Financial Times shows that many European countries that were initially hit hard by the pandemic, including Italy and Spain, have since driven their infection rates way down.

Italy, which saw average daily infections peak at more than 5,600 per day earlier this year, is now averaging just over 200 new daily infections.

Spain, meanwhile, saw its average number of infections peak at just over 7,900 in late March, and has since seen its numbers drop to an average of around 500 daily cases.

The United States, in contrast, is now averaging more than 27,000 new cases per day, only slightly less than the 31,000-case peak it hit in early April.

Twitter posts warning on new 'abusive' Trump tweet for 'threat of harm' to protestors

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Twitter has hidden and appended a warning to one of President Donald Trump's tweets, noting it violates the company's rules. The company also flagged his remarks as "abusive" several hours after the President posted it Tuesday morning.

"We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group," the company's safety account said.

Visitors to Trump's Twitter page now see this, instead of the actual tweet:

Speaker Pelosi: Senate Republicans are 'trying to get away with murder — the murder of George Floyd'

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) accused Republicans in the Senate of trying to get away with not doing anything about George Floyd's murder.

Speaking to CBS Radio, Pelosi was asked by Steve Futterman about ways that Republicans in the Senate could come together with the Congressional Black Caucus's bill on policing.

"Well, you be the judge. We're saying 'no chokeholds.' They're not saying, 'no chokeholds.' I mean, there's a big difference. What's the compromise? 'Some chokeholds'? I don't see what the compromise is. You know, 'No racial profiling?' Maybe 'some'? So the point, Steve, is the following: They understand that there's a need to get something done. The press has given them so much play for this bare leaves, unsalvageable piece of legislation and then say, 'Well, can't you compromise with that?' No, because it is -- 'no.' And we are, 'yes.' It isn't, 'maybe.'"

'Bombshell': Mueller deputy tells Congress that fear of Trump is to blame for infamous Roger Stone sentencing memo

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Aaron Zelinsky, a lawyer prosecuting President Trump's longtime associate Roger Stone who later resigned from the case in protest after being forced to seek a lesser prison sentence, submitted a statement to Congress this Tuesday and dropped a "bombshell" revelation about the "wrongful political pressure" that he endured.

