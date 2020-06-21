Even if I testified — ‘it would not have made any difference because minds were made up on Capitol Hill’: Bolton says

During his Sunday interview with ABC’s Martha Raddatz, former national security adviser John Bolton tried to make it sound like he would have appeared had he been subpoenaed by Congress. Regardless, however, nothing he would have said or done would have mattered, Bolton claimed.
“I was fully prepared if I got a subpoena,” said Bolton. “I think the way the House advocates of impeachment proceeded was badly wrong. I think it was impeachment malpractice.”
“You could have been that person providing that testimony,” said Raddatz.
“And it would not have made any difference,” said Bolton.
“How can you say that?” she asked. “How do you know?”
“Because minds were made up on Capitol Hill,” said Bolton.
Bolton said that Congress should instead focus on the full picture of Trump using his office to score reelection assistance from other countries from Russia to Ukraine, Turkey and now China.
See the clip below of Bolton explaining the Ukraine scandal below:
