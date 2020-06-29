Even Republicans don’t buy the idea Trump wasn’t briefed on Russian bounties: reporter
On CNN Monday, Yahoo News reporter Michael Isikoff said that even Republicans in Congress don’t think the White House’s explanation on the intelligence for Russian bounties against U.S. troops makes any sense.
“The White House statement does not deny that the intelligence assessment exists,” said anchor Jim Sciutto. “They’ve just leant on the idea that the president was not briefed on that. Now why wouldn’t he, if there was … credible information that U.S. forces were responding to about a threat to U.S. servicemembers deployed abroad? Why wouldn’t the commander in chief be briefed on that?”
“Well, that is an excellent question, and it’s one you’re hearing more and more from Republicans on Capitol Hill,” said Isikoff. “Look at Liz Cheney’s statement yesterday, why wasn’t the president briefed on this, and in some ways, if in fact the White House assertions are true and he wasn’t, that may be more damning than anything else, because it raises the question of why wouldn’t he be, given the seriousness of this matter.”
“It’s pretty hard to escape the conclusion that there’s a long pattern of Trump resisting briefings and information about Russian misbehavior, because it immediately cues him into the ‘Russia hoax’ he believes plagued his presidency from the outset and tainted his election,” continued Isikoff. “That’s the prism through which he views everything about Putin and Russia, and so it may well be here that top national security officials withheld the information from the president because they feared how he might react or not react.”
Watch below:
CNN
Even Republicans don’t buy the idea Trump wasn’t briefed on Russian bounties: reporter
On CNN Monday, Yahoo News reporter Michael Isikoff said that even Republicans in Congress don't think the White House's explanation on the intelligence for Russian bounties against U.S. troops makes any sense.
"The White House statement does not deny that the intelligence assessment exists," said anchor Jim Sciutto. "They've just leant on the idea that the president was not briefed on that. Now why wouldn't he, if there was ... credible information that U.S. forces were responding to about a threat to U.S. servicemembers deployed abroad? Why wouldn't the commander in chief be briefed on that?"
Breaking Banner
Trump’s promotion of racists shows he’s ‘in a very dark place mentally right now’: CNN’s Harwood
CNN's John Harwood on Monday said that President Donald Trump's promotion of a video in which one of his supporters shouted "white power" showed that he had a childlike carelessness about his responsibilities as president.
"The president is like a child in the sand box who is playing with sharp sticks," Harwood said. "When I say 'sharp sticks,' I'm talking about videos that he has retweeted of white people with guns while protesters march by, white people yelling 'white power,' 'Wanted' posters for people going after statues in public parks. He seems to be in a very dark place mentally right now."
Breaking Banner
‘It is really terrifying here’: CNN goes behind the scenes at Houston hospital flooded with COVID-19 patients
CNN's Miguel Marquez on Monday delivered a sobering report from a Houston hospital that has been flooded with patients infected by the novel coronavirus.
In a dispatch from Houston's United Memorial Medical Center, Marquez talked with medical professionals who say their facility is being overwhelmed by the sheer number of people who have come down with the disease.
"The last three weeks, I have seen more admissions and sicker patients than on the previous ten weeks," explained Joseph Varon, the chief medical officer at the United Memorial Medical Center. "So it's been an exponential increase on the severity of illness and in the number of cases we admit."