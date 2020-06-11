‘Everybody was just astonished’: Tenn. Republican’s comments on slavery leave his colleagues stunned

During a discussion on a resolution to remove a statue of a Confederate general and early leader of the KKK that stands inside the Tennessee State Capitol, Rep. Jerry Sexton (R) made some comments that sparked a backlash, News 4 Nashville reports.
A Tennessee House Committee voted down the resolution on Tuesday, which suggested replacing the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest with a less controversial figure. During the lead up the vote, Sexton, who argued against the resolution, said that memorials to Confederate figures should get a pass because slavery was once the norm and people simply didn’t know any better.
“It was not against the law to own slaves back then,” Sexton said. “Who knows, maybe some of us will be slaves one of these days. Laws change.”
Unsurprisingly, Sexton was met with considerable pushback from his colleagues.
“I think everybody was just astonished because it just was totally at odds with the very poignant testimony by the sponsor of the bill about how burdensome the legacy of slavery is,” Rep. Mike Stewart (D) said. “The remark is more broadly reflective of the attitude that has left that bust in place.”
“African-American people and minorities always know that it’s dormant,” Rep. Joe Towns Jr. (D) said. “So it’s been here and now people are emboldened.”
