Everyone who isn’t a ‘tin-hat-wearing MAGA conspiracy monger’ risks termination under Trump: Conservative columnist

On Monday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Max Boot warned that anyone who shows anything even slightly less than total fealty to President Donald Trump is at risk of losing their job in the administration.

The latest assault on the rule of law, Boot, warned, was Attorney General William Barr’s move to fire SDNY prosecutor Geoffrey Berman and lie that he was resigning.

“We don’t know why Barr ousted Berman, but it is impossible to give him the benefit of the doubt given how he eager he has been to serve as Trump’s henchman,” wrote Boot. “Barr distorted the findings of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation; overruled line prosecutors to recommend a more lenient sentence for Trump crony Roger Stone; tried to dismiss the charges to which Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn had already pleaded guilty; and has appointed investigators to investigate the investigators who probed the connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.”

Moreover, wrote Boot, Barr is not the only one behind the purge.

“Michael Pack, a colleague of far-right ideologue Stephen K. Bannon and the new chief executive of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, just fired the widely respected heads of four agencies that produce news and information for global audiences,” wrote Boot. “Two of those dismissed — Jamie Fly, who headed Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and Alberto M. Fernandez, who headed Middle East Broadcasting Networks — are staunch conservatives; Fly was the former foreign policy adviser to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).”

“But it doesn’t matter, any more than it matters that Berman, the fired federal prosecutor in New York, was a Trump donor in 2016,” said Boot. “Being a normal conservative — rather than a tin-hat-wearing MAGA conspiracy monger — is apparently a firing offense in this administration.”

