Quantcast
Connect with us

Everyone who isn’t a ‘tin-hat-wearing MAGA conspiracy monger’ risks termination under Trump: Conservative columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Max Boot warned that anyone who shows anything even slightly less than total fealty to President Donald Trump is at risk of losing their job in the administration.

The latest assault on the rule of law, Boot, warned, was Attorney General William Barr’s move to fire SDNY prosecutor Geoffrey Berman and lie that he was resigning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t know why Barr ousted Berman, but it is impossible to give him the benefit of the doubt given how he eager he has been to serve as Trump’s henchman,” wrote Boot. “Barr distorted the findings of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation; overruled line prosecutors to recommend a more lenient sentence for Trump crony Roger Stone; tried to dismiss the charges to which Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn had already pleaded guilty; and has appointed investigators to investigate the investigators who probed the connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.”

Moreover, wrote Boot, Barr is not the only one behind the purge.

“Michael Pack, a colleague of far-right ideologue Stephen K. Bannon and the new chief executive of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, just fired the widely respected heads of four agencies that produce news and information for global audiences,” wrote Boot. “Two of those dismissed — Jamie Fly, who headed Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and Alberto M. Fernandez, who headed Middle East Broadcasting Networks — are staunch conservatives; Fly was the former foreign policy adviser to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).”

“But it doesn’t matter, any more than it matters that Berman, the fired federal prosecutor in New York, was a Trump donor in 2016,” said Boot. “Being a normal conservative — rather than a tin-hat-wearing MAGA conspiracy monger — is apparently a firing offense in this administration.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Everyone who isn’t a ‘tin-hat-wearing MAGA conspiracy monger’ risks termination under Trump: Conservative columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

On Monday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Max Boot warned that anyone who shows anything even slightly less than total fealty to President Donald Trump is at risk of losing their job in the administration.

The latest assault on the rule of law, Boot, warned, was Attorney General William Barr's move to fire SDNY prosecutor Geoffrey Berman and lie that he was resigning.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jared and Ivanka fought to boot Mike Pence to save GOP’s 2020 ticket from defeat: Ex-Trump official

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Tuesday, former national security adviser John Bolton's book will be released to the public. Advance copies have already been sent out and hardcopies have been shipped to hit porches. One tidbit of information included in the pages was that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump did want to get rid of Vice President Mike Pence from the 2020 election ticket.

The conversation was being held around Christmas 2018 when Trump went to Iraq to visit the troops after he was criticized for never stopping to visit troops in war zones as his predecessor did.

"Trump also arose "early," although it was already afternoon Iraq time, and we spent a fair amount of time in his office chatting away because so few others were up yet. We ranged from what he would say to the Army and Marine troops at al-Asad and in the State of the Union address in January, to sending a New Year's greeting to Xi Jinping and whether Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize," Bolton recalled.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump wanted mayhem — but all he got was meh

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Don't even bother trying to resist the pleasures of Donald Trump's epic face-plant in Tulsa over the weekend. One of the oldest and purest forms of humor is laughing at a buffoon whose exaggerated sense of self-importance conflicts with the evidence provided by reality, a tradition that extends from Dogberry in Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" to the tone-deaf people who in "American Idol" auditions who believe they sound like Mariah Carey.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image