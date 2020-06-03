Quantcast
Trump swears that the economy is coming back: ‘Not everyone agrees with me’

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump promised his Twitter followers Wednesday that the economy is definitely coming back, even if no one else agrees with him.

"I feel more and more confident that our economy is in the early stages of coming back very strong," Trump tweeted. "Not everyone agrees with me, but I have little doubt. Watch for September, October, November. Next year will be one of the best ever, and look at the Stock Market NOW!"

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1268358305170296833

In recent interviews, the president has said that he expects the economy to come roaring back to live next year, after the election is over. The stock market fell dramatically as the president refused to act on the coronavirus throughout February and March.

Ex-State Dept IG told 3 Pompeo aides he was investigating their boss before he was fired: report

Published

51 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

On Wednesday, NBC News' Josh Lederman reported that fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick told Congress he had notified three top aides to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he had opened an investigation into the secretary and his wife, centering on their use of government resources — prior to being ousted.

This testimony is at odds with Pompeo's claim that he had no idea Linick was investigating that issue — as it suggests that several people in his inner circle did know about it.

BREAKING: 2 US lawmakers tell @NBCNews that fired Inspector General Steve Linick told Congress today that before he was ousted, he’d informed at least three top Pompeo aides that he was reviewing Pompeo and his wife’s use of government resources

Rachel Maddow shows increase in cases of COVID-19 in states where the GOP wants to move its convention

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

The Republican Party is determined to have a massive GOP convention where they can have hundreds of its members, delegates and elected officials celebrate President Donald Trump. The only problem is that the coronavirus is still going strong. North Carolina's governor finally had to make a decision and tell the GOP that it was too dangerous to have that many people fly into their state while they're still trying to get the virus under control.

So, mere months before their convention, the Republican Party was forced to look for another location. As MSNBC host Rachel Maddow explained, however, their options aren't great. While New York has managed to flatten their curve and significantly reduce their cases of COVID-19, other states haven't been able to do the same.

