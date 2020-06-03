Ex-State Dept IG told 3 Pompeo aides he was investigating their boss before he was fired: report

On Wednesday, NBC News’ Josh Lederman reported that fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick told Congress he had notified three top aides to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he had opened an investigation into the secretary and his wife, centering on their use of government resources — prior to being ousted.

This testimony is at odds with Pompeo’s claim that he had no idea Linick was investigating that issue — as it suggests that several people in his inner circle did know about it.

BREAKING: 2 US lawmakers tell @NBCNews that fired Inspector General Steve Linick told Congress today that before he was ousted, he’d informed at least three top Pompeo aides that he was reviewing Pompeo and his wife’s use of government resources — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) June 4, 2020

The revelation potentially undercuts Pompeo’s public claim to have been unaware that Linick was looking into that issue when he asked Trump to fire Linick. Pompeo has said he had “no sense of what investigations were taking place inside the Inspector General’s Office.” — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) June 4, 2020

Linick told Congress that months before he was fired, he’d informed Under Secretary Bulatao, Executive Secretary Kenna, and Deputy Secretary Biegun about what Linick described as a “review of use of resources by Pompeo and his wife,” a lawmaker who questioned Linick tells me — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) June 4, 2020

Linick also told Congress that before he was fired, he’d submitted a formal document request for records related to Pompeo and his wife’s use of resources. — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) June 4, 2020