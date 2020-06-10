Ex-Tea Party rep slams Mitt Romney for ‘playing both sides’ on Trump support
On Wednesday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) — the only Republican senator to vote to convict President Donald Trump for abuse of power — told reporters he is “confident” that Republicans will stay in power, and the president will be elected to another term.
ROMNEY: “I'm confident that we will keep the majority in the Senate. And I actually have long predicted the president will be reelected – I continue to think that's the case.” Cc @realDonaldTrump
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 10, 2020
Romney’s seeming unwillingness to break entirely with his party earned him an exasperated rebuke from former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL), a longtime critic of the president from the right:
Classic “playing both sides, equivocating” Mitt.
It’s just so fucking weak, and it’s this sort of Republican establishment weakness that paved the way for Trump to become the nominee in 2016. https://t.co/GrGegvWC5g
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 10, 2020