Ex-Tea Party rep slams Mitt Romney for ‘playing both sides’ on Trump support

On Wednesday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) — the only Republican senator to vote to convict President Donald Trump for abuse of power — told reporters he is “confident” that Republicans will stay in power, and the president will be elected to another term.

ROMNEY: “I'm confident that we will keep the majority in the Senate. And I actually have long predicted the president will be reelected – I continue to think that's the case.” Cc @realDonaldTrump — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Romney’s seeming unwillingness to break entirely with his party earned him an exasperated rebuke from former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL), a longtime critic of the president from the right: