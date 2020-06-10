Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-Tea Party rep slams Mitt Romney for ‘playing both sides’ on Trump support

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) — the only Republican senator to vote to convict President Donald Trump for abuse of power — told reporters he is “confident” that Republicans will stay in power, and the president will be elected to another term.

ADVERTISEMENT

Romney’s seeming unwillingness to break entirely with his party earned him an exasperated rebuke from former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL), a longtime critic of the president from the right:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Idiot’ Trump supporter ignites a furious backlash after attempting to appeal to Hispanic Texans

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Joe Michael Perez owns a Trump memorabilia shop in Texas's Corpus Christi Trade Center, and took an opportunity to promote his business in a local bilingual newspaper -- with a photo of himself by a statue of deceased Tejano singer Selena wearing a Trump "Keep America Great" hat, The Houston Chronicle reports.

The photo was apparently meant has an outreach to Latinos, but unsurprisingly, it backfired.

"I think he is a disrespectful idiot," says Abraham Quintanilla, Selena's father. "Selena was never involved with politics."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump team’s outreach to black voters is both comical and grounded in delusion

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany offered one of the greatest self-owns in recent memory. Asked about Utah Sen. Mitt Romney marching with Black Lives Matter protesters, McEnany, who never answers questions directly, bragged about the 8 percent of African-American votes Trump won in 2016, and claimed that Romney had only won the support of 2 percent of blacks in 2012. Of course, this was a lie--Romney's 6 percent was well within the margin of error of Trump's 8 percent four years later. But it was her lack of self-awareness in touting such marginal support from any group of Americans that stood out. Democrats have consistently won 20 percent or more among their worst demographic, white Evangelical Christians.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Gun-toting racist threatens to kill Black family after teen accidentally brushes against his car

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

A racist Georgia man exploded in violent threats after a Black teenager brushed against his car by accident.

Thomas Langdale was arrested Friday in connection with the incident, which was recorded on video by a witness, in a Kingsland grocery store parking lot, where a black family had gone while celebrating their son's high school graduation, reported WJAX-TV.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image