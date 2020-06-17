‘Exercise in futility’: Trump mocked for desperate last ditch attempt to block Bolton’s book

On Wednesday, as new details from former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book was leaked, the Trump administration filed an emergency request for a restraining order to block publication of the book, which is scheduled to be released to the public on Tuesday.

The measure was widely mocked on social media as much too late, and doomed to fail.

JUST IN: Simon & Schuster's response to the DOJ's new filing against Bolton: "A frivolous, politically motivated exercise in futility. Hundreds of thousands of copies of the book have already been distributed around the country and the world." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Lol. Good luck w that cat herding Billy Barr pic.twitter.com/IxGy5AMtGT — Jakvar Austin (@JakvarAustin) June 18, 2020

One interesting wrinkle for the government is that in order to claim elements of Bolton's book are classified, the government must admit the information in question is true. There's no such thing as a classified lie. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) June 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The book has already been "obtained" by pretty much every media outlet in the country…..ha ha ha.

What a joke. — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) June 18, 2020

Bottle v. Genie — Bulachitherium (@adamheimlich) June 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Um…kinda late. It seems every news outlet already has a copy. — LiberalFish (@akemor) June 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Next up: Trump and Barr threaten to sue and prosecute anyone with Boltons Book — PoliticalJam🏳️‍🌈 (@JamPolitical) June 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Next: a blood oath for Trumpers to burn the book without reading it. — Jean *Flatten the Curve 2020* (@sineadrousse) June 18, 2020

That horse hasn’t just left the barn, he’s already sharing a postcoital drag with some filly 10 miles away. pic.twitter.com/vcH5xgIODC — Jamie 😷’Grady ⚡ (@JamieOGrady) June 18, 2020