‘Exercise in futility’: Trump mocked for desperate last ditch attempt to block Bolton’s book

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, as new details from former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book was leaked, the Trump administration filed an emergency request for a restraining order to block publication of the book, which is scheduled to be released to the public on Tuesday.

The measure was widely mocked on social media as much too late, and doomed to fail.

NYT’s Tom Friedman slams Trump’s ‘flat-out stupid’ gambit to make his supporters ignore coronavirus safety

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," New York Times writer Tom Friedman laid into President Donald Trump for his attempts to politicize coronavirus safety measures.

"The fact that the president won't do the easy stuff, the known stuff, is positively devilish," Friedman told anchor Wolf Blitzer. "I heard you quote his White House spokesman as saying, masks are recommended at the White House but they're not required. You really want to ask her, are brains recommended and not required? What are you people possibly thinking?"

"By the way, Wolf, how does this work for Trump? Because the average person actually isn't that stupid," said Friedman. "They're not going to go to the restaurant. They're not going to go to work. They're not going to go to a rally if they think they'll get sick or transfer the virus to someone who is vulnerable. Most people will not do that. So the economy won't even come back the way Trump hopes. It is just flat-out stupid."

Fox News host shut down by Black professor for defending police who killed Rayshard Brooks

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Fox News host Martha MacCallum tried to defend the Atlanta police officers who killed Rayshard Brooks, and are now facing charges including felony murder and aggravated assault — only to be immediately shut down by her guest, Johns Hopkins assistant professor Wendy Osefo.

"Then [Brooks] takes the Taser off of this police officer," said MacCallum. "As someone who has, as you say, a brother in the NYPD, how would you feel if your brother was in the middle of an arrest and was made vulnerable like that in that situation?"

"My brother has been in the middle of arrests, and my brother has never killed anyone," said Osefo. "The facts are, Black people are two times more likely to be killed by police officers. The facts are, this police officer, after he shot this Black man in his back, he kicked him, and then he said, 'I got him.'"

Here’s why Rudy Giuliani wants to pull John Bolton’s mustache

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

Former lawyer to President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, revealed to Washington Post White House reporter that he would have gone after Bolton had he complained about the Ukraine conspiracy theory that got Trump impeached.

Bolton never raised any concerns about the Ukraine conspiracy to Giuliani, Josh Dawsey was told.

"What am I going to do? Beat him up? Is he that much of a p*ssy?" Giuliani reportedly said. "Maybe I would have pulled his mustache."

Giuliani went on to attack Bolton for never addressing it with Giuliani, who doesn't have a White House government clearance and doesn't serve in the intelligence service in any capacity. Still, Giuliani seemed to feel it was inappropriate not to address Bolton's concerns with the Trump lawyer.

