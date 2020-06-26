Quantcast
Connect with us

Expert warns US cities could face ‘apocalyptic’ future as country sets record for new COVID-19 cases in one day

Published

10 mins ago

on

The number of infections could be 10 times the 2.4 million confirmed cases, says the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some U.S. cities and states have slowed or halted plans to ease restrictions enacted in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the country continues to shatter records in terms of confirmed Covid-19 cases and public health experts warn of what the future could hold.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People need to know that wearing masks can reduce transmission of the virus by as much as 50%, and those who refuse are putting their lives, their families, their friends, and their communities at risk.”
—Dr. Christopher Murray, IHME

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced a temporary pause in the state’s reopening process on Thursday amid rising infections, a move that critics called “too little, too late.” Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio are all seeing rising case numbers.

“The big metro areas seem to be rising very quickly and some of the models are on the verge of being apocalyptic,” Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN this week, citing models that show Houston could see a four-fold spike in daily cases by July 4.

“That is really worrisome and as those numbers rise, we’re seeing commensurate increases in the number of hospitalizations and ICU admissions,” added Hotez, who is also working on a potential vaccine for Covid-19. “You get to the point where you overwhelm ICUs and that’s when the mortality goes up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On a national level, there was a record number of about 40,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University global tracker. The last record was set on April 24 at 36,400, though the U.S. saw new infections nearly at that level on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

The rise in U.S. cases, as Common Dreams reported Thursday, comes as countries with socialized healthcare systems are seeing their infection numbers decline.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Friday morning, the U.S. death toll had topped 124,500 and the number of total confirmed cases nationwide was over 2.4 million—more than any other country in the world—though public health experts warn the infection rate could be much higher.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our best estimate right now is that for every case that’s reported, there actually are 10 other infections,” Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said in a call with reporters Thursday—meaning that over 24 million Americans could actually be infected with the virus.

That estimate is based on blood samples tested for the presence of antibodies to the virus, Redfield explained. NBC News reported that the samples are from people who have specifically sought antibody testing as well as those who have donated blood or had labratory testing of blood for other reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This virus causes so much asymptomatic infection,” added Redfield, who reiterated the importance of social distancing, wearing a face mask in public, and hand-washing. “The traditional approach of looking for symptomatic illness and diagnosing it obviously underestimates the total amount of infections.”

The New York Times tracking system put the number of new Covid-19 cases in the United States on Thursday above 41,000:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Times also reported Thursday on the rising number of adults in their 20s, 30s, and 40s with confirmed infections in some places of the country where the case numbers are surging, pointing to Arizona, Florida, and Texas as examples.

“What is clear is that the proportion of people who are younger appears to have dramatically changed,” Joseph McCormick, a professor of epidemiology at UTHealth School of Public Health in Brownsville, told the Times. “It’s really quite disturbing.”

According to the newspaper:

The pattern is drawing notice from mayors, governors, and public health officials, and comes as a worrisome sign for cities and institutions as they look to the fall. The rise in cases among younger people could complicate the plans of leaders who are eager to open schools and universities, resume athletic events, and return to normal life and a fully functioning economy.

The increases could reflect a simple reality: Since many states have reopened bars, restaurants and offices, the coronavirus has been allowed to spread more widely across communities, including to more young people. But people in their 20s and 30s are also more likely to go out socializing, experts say, raising concerns that asymptomatic young people are helping to spread the virus to more vulnerable Americans at a time when cases are surging dangerously in the South and the West.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) on Wednesday released a model showing that nearly 180,000 people in the United States will die because of Covid-19 by October 1. The researchers also projected the U.S. death toll would drop to about 146,000 if at least 95% of people wore masks in public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no doubt that even as states open up, the United States is still grappling with a large epidemic on a course to increase beginning in late August and intensifying in September,” IHME director Dr. Christopher Murray said in a statement. “People need to know that wearing masks can reduce transmission of the virus by as much as 50%, and those who refuse are putting their lives, their families, their friends, and their communities at risk.”

New ABC News/Ipsos polling released Friday shows that 87% of Americans have worn a face mask or covering when leaving home in the past week, up from 61% in April. The poll also found that 56% of Americans believe the economy is reopening too quickly and 76% of Americans are now concerned about contracting the virus, which is up from 69% in early June and reverses a two-month declining trend since April.

Concern over contracting Covid-19

The survey, which also showed that Americans’ willingness to go out in public for various activities has fallen in the past two weeks as cases across the country have surged, was conducted Wednesday and Thursday and its margin of sampling error is plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force on Friday afternoon is set to hold its first public briefing in nearly two months. The live-streamed event will be held at the Department of Health and Human Services rather than the White House and reportedly led by Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the task force.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Reporter calls out Mike Pence to his face over contradictory messages on social distancing

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

During a press briefing held by the White House coronavirus task force, a reporter directly challenged Vice President Mike Pence over the actions of his administration as opposed to the guidelines they're issuing to combat the coronavirus.

"It really does sound though like you're saying, 'Do as we say, not as we do,'" the reporter said. "You're telling people to listen to local officials, but in Tulsa you defied local health officials -- to have an event that even though you say didn't result in a spike, dozens of Secret Service agents, dozens of campaign staffers are now quarantined after positive tests. And then in Arizona, one of the hardest-hit states, you packed a church with young people who weren't wearing masks. So how can you say the [Trump campaign] is not part of the problem that Dr. Fauci laid out."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Critics slam Mike Pence’s ‘happy garbage talk’ for taking ‘victory lap’ on coronavirus

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

After a nearly two month absence from the public eye, the heads of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, relegated to the offices of the Dept. of Health and Human Services and kicked off the White House live video feed page, held a press conference.

It did not go well.

Vice President Mike Pence, while acknowledging the very basic of facts, including that over 126,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus and the U.S. having about 2.5 million cases.

The rest of his facts were the very best of spin and lies, as many on social media charged, like the Vice President saying, "we have made truly remarkable progress in moving our nation forward."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump family takes another stab at blocking niece’s tell-all book: report

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

According to a report at the Daily Beast, Donald Trump's brother is making another attempt to block the publication of a book by a family member that is expected to dish dirt on members of the family.

With one judge throwing out a request for a restraining order against the release of Mary Trump's "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man in Dutchess County, New York," calling the earlier filing, "fatally defective,” a new appeal has been filed in another jurisdiction.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image