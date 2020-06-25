Quantcast
Experts reveal how right-wing media misled viewers about the coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

Although some GOP governors have joined their Democratic counterparts in aggressively promoting social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic — including Maryland’s Larry Hogan and Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker — President Donald Trump and much of the right-wing media, from Fox News to AM talk radio, have failed to take the crisis seriously. And according to Washington Post reporter Christopher Ingraham, some recent studies offer a damning indictment of right-wing media coverage of the pandemic.

“In recent weeks,” Ingraham explains, “three studies have focused on conservative media’s role in fostering confusion about the seriousness of the coronavirus. Taken together, they paint a picture of a media ecosystem that amplifies misinformation, entertains conspiracy theories and discourages audiences from taking concrete steps to protect themselves and others. The end result, according to one of the studies, is that infection and mortality rates are higher in places where one pundit who initially downplayed the severity of the pandemic — Fox News’ Sean Hannity — reaches the largest audiences.”

One of those studies was published by the Harvard Kennedy School Misinformation Review, whose chief editor, Irene Pasquetto, told the Times, “We are receiving an incredible number of studies and solid data showing that consuming far-right media and social media content was strongly associated with low concern about the virus at the onset of the pandemic.”

The Harvard Kennedy School Misinformation Review published a study conducted by Dolores Albarracin of the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and Kathleen Hall Jamieson of the Annenberg Public Policy Center. Ingraham says that Albarracin and Jamieson “found that people who got most of their information from mainstream print and broadcast outlets tended to have an accurate assessment of the severity of the pandemic and their risks of infection. But those who relied on conservative sources, such as Fox News and Rush Limbaugh, were more likely to believe in conspiracy theories or unfounded rumors — such as the belief that taking Vitamin C could prevent infection, that the Chinese government had created the virus, and that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was exaggerating the pandemic’s threat ‘to damage the Trump presidency.’”

A working paper on right-wing media and coronavirus was posted by the National Bureau of Economic Research. According to Ingraham, the authors of that paper “used anonymous location data from millions of cell phones to explore how the popularity of Fox News in a given zip code related to social distancing practices there. By March 15, they found, a 10% increase in Fox News viewership within a zip code reduced its residents’ propensity to stay home, in compliance with public health guidelines, by about 1.3 percentage points.”

“The effect that we measure could be driven by the long-term message of Fox News, which is that the mainstream media often report ‘fake news’ and have a political agenda,” Andrey Simonov, lead author of that study, told the Times. “This could result in lowering trust in institutions and experts, including health experts in the case of the pandemic.”

Ingraham also reports that a working paper by economists at the University of Chicago and other places “finds that Fox News viewers are less likely to comply with public health guidelines than consumers of other media. But their paper takes the analysis two steps further: it finds that Fox viewers aren’t a monolith, with fans of some media personalities acting distinctly from others. It also provides evidence that those behavioral differences are contributing to the spread and mortality rate of COVID-19 in certain areas.”


Ben Carson mocked for reading books to kids during pandemic: ‘Hopefully Trump will be in the front row’

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced that he's going to read to children during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the HUD Twitter account, Carson began with "Cookies: A Mr. and Mrs. Green Adventure."

https://twitter.com/HUDgov/status/1276248786147381248

Carson, who hasn't done much as HUD secretary has managed to stay out of the limelight and keep the president happy. Given the coronavirus shutdown across the country, and the resurgence of the virus, Carson said that children should continue reading even during the summer pandemic.

It prompted some to advise the HUD staff to make sure he keeps his eyes open.

Trump falsely claims that if we did not test for COVID there would not be any cases

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

At a speech in Wisconsin on Thursday, President Donald Trump doubled down on his opposition to expanded COVID-19 testing, once again seeming to suggest that not testing is a way to reduce the number of cases.

"If we didn't wanna test, or if we didn't test, we wouldn't have cases," said Trump. "But we have cases because we test."

Watch below:

Trump offers some appallingly ignorant commentary on coronavirus: "If we didn't wanna test, or if we didn't test, we wouldn't have cases. But we have cases because we test."

Texas AG Paxton to face criminal trial for felony securities fraud

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Years after it was sent to Harris County, the criminal case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will move back to his native Collin County, a Harris County judge ruled Thursday.

Paxton, a Republican, was indicted in 2015 on felony securities fraud charges, but the case has yet to go to trial as side battles persist over the venue where he will be tried and the amount the special prosecutors will be paid.

[See a full timeline of Paxton’ legal drama.]

A judge moved Paxton’s case to Harris County years ago, after prosecutors said they could not get a fair trial in Collin County, Paxton’s home and former district from his time in the state Legislature. His wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, now represents the region.

