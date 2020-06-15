Experts say $17.5 billion writedown by BP prove oil giant knows ‘reserves of oil and gas increasingly worthless’

“Big Oil is finally admitting what we’ve been saying for the last ten years: their reserves of oil and gas are increasingly worthless because there’s no way to safely, or profitably, produce them.”

Fossil fuel giant BP announced Monday it will write down nearly $18 billion in existing assets, a move that climate advocates say is more evidence that the industry is undergoing a massive shift that will leave oil and gas reserves less and less valuable as the world pivots to more planet-friendly and financially-viable sources of energy.

“This huge dent in BP’s balance sheet suggests it has finally dawned on BP that the climate emergency is going to make oil worth less.”

—Charlie Kronick, Greenpeace

“Big Oil is finally admitting what we’ve been saying for the last ten years,” Fossil Free Media director and Stop the Money Pipeline campaign spokesperson Jamie Henn told Common Dreams. “Their reserves of oil and gas are increasingly worthless because there’s no way to safely, or profitably, produce them.”

The massive writedown comes as the economic impacts of the global coronavirus pandemic have converged with the preexisting financial crisis facing the fossil fuel industry due to surging renewables, a glut of oil and gas surplus in the global market, and the growing political demand to reduce emissions.

As The Hill explained:

In making the moves, the company cited both weakening demand and the possibility that the pandemic will speed up a transition to a lower carbon economy.

“Renewables are the present and future,” tweeted former British Green Party leader Natalie Bennett. “Fossil fuels are dinosaurs.”

BP’s massive writedown of oil reserves is another painful reminder that failure to respond to climate change is an existential threat. You cannot manage (and certainly lead) by looking backwards https://t.co/wUJzmRSHdj #ClimateChange — George Serafeim (@GeorgeSerafeim) June 15, 2020

