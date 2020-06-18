Quantcast
Experts: Trump's 'cruelty' and 'incompetence' forced John Roberts' rebuke to the president

Immigration and legal experts are weighing in on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that President Donald Trump violated federal law. The Chief Justice ruled Trump cannot arbitrarily end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama program known as DACA that protects over 700,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children by their parents.

DACA is supported by 85% of Americans. Trump has tried to kill the program since taking office in 2017.

New York Times chief White House correspondent called the majority opinion, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, a “rebuke to Trump.”

University of Texas School of Law law professor and CNN contributor:

Voting rights expert and Mother Jones reporter Ari Berman invoked a more colorful response:

Civil rights lawyer:

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes:

NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner:

Former DOJ spokesperson, now an MSNBC Justice & Security Analyst:

Economist David Rothschild:


Brett Kavanaugh walloped by John Roberts in ruling on Trump immigration policy

Chief Justice John Roberts took a swipe at the Supreme Court's newest justice, Brett Kavanaugh, in the ruling that blocks the Trump administration from ending protections under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.

The administration has tried for years to "wind down" the Obama-era program, but Roberts and the court's four liberal justices found the administration did not follow procedures required by law -- and the chief justice called out Kavanaugh's dissent by name.

"Justice Kavanaugh asserts that this 'foundational principle of administrative law' ... actually limits only what lawyers may argue, not what agencies may do," Roberts wrote in his decision. "While it is true that the Court has often rejected justifications belatedly advanced by advocates, we refer to this as a prohibition on post hoc rationalizations, not advocate rationalizations, because the problem is the timing, not the speaker."

Trump campaign using Nazi prisoner imagery in their latest attack ads on anti-fascist protesters

President Donald Trump's campaign ads are using imagery known to be used by the Nazis for their prisoners.

According to screen captures by the Washington Post, the campaign is going after anti-fascist protesters in Facebook ads using the upside-down triangle that some prisoners of Nazi death camps were forced to wear during the Holocaust.

"The red inverted triangle was first used in the 1930s to identify Communists, and was applied as well to Social Democrats, liberals, Freemasons and other members of opposition parties," said the Post. "The badge forced on Jewish political prisoners, by contrast, featured a red inverted triangle superimposed on a yellow triangle."

Trump-loving woman unleashes a wild rant — and then sings — at county board meeting over vote to wear masks

The Ventura County Board of Supervisors in California voted 4-3 this Monday to require that people wear masks inside businesses and government offices and other public venues and services. This prompted an impassioned speech from a local Trump supporter who saw the vote as a vicious assault on her civil rights, Towerload reports.

“I am a healthy American. I used to be free. I am not a terrorist. I am not antifa," the woman declared while addressing the Board. "I am not a sex slave that wears masks. I am not into sado-masochism and bondage. I am not a burglar. I am not a pandering politician like we see here, and here, and here, and here.”

