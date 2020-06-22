Exposed: More than a dozen top Trump officials vote by mail

There are at least 15 top Trump administration and campaign officials, including the head of the RNC, who have all voted by mail, despite President Donald Trump’s attacks on the nearly-fraud free process as being rife for fraud.

The President in recent months has also claimed those who vote by mail are “cheaters” and their ballots are “fraudulent.” He called the process “a very dangerous thing for this country,” “corrupt,” and “a terrible thing.”

On Monday he re-upped his attack on mail-in voting.

RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

But last month Trump made clear his real concern with voting by mail: When given the choice, in a free and fair election, Americans will elect Democrats.

MAIL-IN VOTING WILL LEAD TO MASSIVE FRAUD AND ABUSE. IT WILL ALSO LEAD TO THE END OF OUR GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY. WE CAN NEVER LET THIS TRAGEDY BEFALL OUR NATION. BIG MAIL-IN VICTORY IN TEXAS COURT TODAY. CONGRATS!!!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Among the latest to be exposed are Vice President Mike Pence, and Karen Pence, who over the past four years have indicated their home address is still the Indiana Governor’s mansion, despite the family not living there – or anywhere in Indiana – during that time, as Business Insider reports.

The Pences are just the latest in the Trump administration to be exposed for living full-time in Washington, D.C. but voting by mail from their former residence – which is often not illegal, although some may question the legality of using a mailing address for which someone no longer has a home.

Attorney General Bill Barr, who on Sunday said voting by mail “absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud,” votes by mail. The Washington Post reports the AG voted by mail via the state of Virginia in 2012 and 2019.

In addition to Vice President and and his wife, reporting shows President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump voted by mail in this year’s Florida primary. The Trumps use Mar-a-Lago as their home address despite the President having filed a form promising he would never live at the property. The Trumps also voted by mail via New York in 2017 and 2018.

Also voting in Florida by mail is White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who for reasons unknown used her parent’s Florida address despite maintaining a home in the Sunshine State. She voted 11 times in 10 years, by mail.

First Daughter and Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, and Trump son-in-law and Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner also voted by mail via their home state of New York.

Another Florida voter – by mail – is Trump Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who The New York Times notes “has voted absentee 15 times in the last 15 years,” by mail.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar voted in the 2018 election by mail.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale voted by mail in 2018. He reportedly tried to vote by mail in 2016, but didn’t vote at all, citing a problem obtaining an absentee ballot.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, The Post also notes, voted absentee, by mail, via Michigan in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020.

The American Independent adds thsat Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow “has voted absentee ‘at least 13 times in the past 20 years,’ according to Tom Bonier, the CEO of the political consulting firm TargetSmart.”

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper voted absentee in 2016.

Chief of Staff to the First Lady Stephanie Grisham also voted absentee in 2016, according to Bonier.