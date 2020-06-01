Facebook employees stage ‘virtual walkout’ to protest Zuckerberg’s obedience to Trump

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is facing an internal revolt over his decision to remain hands off when it comes to President Donald Trump’s inflammatory posts.
The New York Times reports that dozens of Facebook employees working from home logged into the company’s system on Monday and then requested time off so that they could support anti-police brutality protests taking place across the country.
“The movement — a virtual ‘walkout’ of sorts since most Facebook employees are working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic — comes as staff members have circulated petitions and threatened to resign,” the Times reports. “More than a dozen current and former employees have described the unrest as the most serious challenge to Mr. Zuckerberg’s leadership since the company was founded 15 years ago.”
Facebook employees over the weekend were upset that Zuckerberg didn’t take action against Trump’s post that promoting shooting looters, especially after Twitter hid the president’s tweet on the grounds that it violated terms of service that bar the glorification of violence.
“Facebook’s inaction in taking down Trump’s post inciting violence makes me ashamed to work here,” Facebook engineer Lauren Tan wrote on Twitter Friday. “Silence is complicity.”
Additionally, two “senior” Facebook employees tell the Times that they’ve told Zuckerberg they will resign unless he takes a tougher line against the president inciting violence.
