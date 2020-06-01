‘False’ rumor that ‘a plane load’ of Antifa protesters are flying into Idaho debunked by sheriff

Fears are growing over Antifa in red America as President Donald Trump and AG Bill Barr seek a scapegoat to blame for rioting across America.

“The Payette County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Monday due to social media posts circulating a false rumor that a “plane load” of Antifa protesters landed in Boise,” CBS 2 reported Monday.

“Family and friends in Idaho. We were told by our Congressman that Antifa has sent a plane load of their people into Boise and three bus loads from Seattle into the rural areas. The sheriff in Payette has already spotted some of them. We were warned to lock our doors and our guns. We think they will stay in the larger communities but it is best to be prepared,” the post read.

The county says that is not true.

“The Payette County Sheriff’s Office has been monitoring social media posts that have stated FALSE information,” the department wrote. “The Payette County Sheriff’s Office has not had contact with and has not verified that Antifa is in Payette County. The Payette County Sheriff’s Office has not given any specific warnings to our citizens about Antifa or other organizations. The information in this social media post is not accurate.”