False rumors of an antifa invasion are filling up local neighborhood Facebook groups: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Unverified rumors about factions of antifa and looters descending on suburban neighborhoods are blowing up in local Facebook groups and neighborhood watch forums around the country, NBC News reports.

“Some of the posts feature a screenshot of a tweet by a fake antifa Twitter account that Twitter said was created by the white nationalist group Identity Evropa, attempting to drum up fear of looting in residential and suburban areas,” the reports reads. “The false antifa tweet was boosted in part by Donald Trump Jr., who posted a screenshot of the tweet to his Instagram account. Other rumors falsely warn of antifa members being ‘bused in’ to towns in Idaho.”

“The social media rumors about outsiders coming to damage property or commit acts of violence at protests have ripped through local communities over the last week, aided by neighborhood-focused social media networks and groups,” the report continues.

According to Matt Hildreth of RuralOrganizing.org, the mininformation campaigns are specifically targeting these communities.

“It seems to be specifically attempting to stoke fear and paranoia, especially in response to what we’re seeing in Minneapolis,” she said.

Read the full report at NBC News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘Oh my Lord’: Ex-senator goes off on Trump for lie that he’s a Christian

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump staged a photo-op in front of St. John's Church in Washington, DC on Monday, clumsily holding a Bible to celebrate his demand to call in the National Guard to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters.

It was a move that sent former Sen. Claire McCaskill into a fury.

"You know, I am so sad and angry and full of emotion about what our country is going through right now," she said during an MSNBC appearance. "And the nerve of this man and the people around him thinking it was a good idea to use police on horses and tear gas and flashbangs to move a peaceful crowd so he could go out there and do something that's at its essence so phony."

Activism

William Barr personally gave order to disperse protesters ahead of Trump photo op, DOJ confirms

Published

53 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

The Attorney General of the United States personally issued an order for peaceful protesters to be moved ahead of President Donald Trump's recent walk outside the White House grounds, a report said on Tuesday.

A Justice Department official confirmed to The Washington Post that Attorney General William Barr gave the order when he was seen outside the White House prior to the president's walk to St. John's Episcopal Church.

But on Monday, a White House spokesperson had denied that the protesters were moved to accommodate the president.

WATCH: White man fires his gun at George Floyd rally in Boise – and then gets arrested

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

On Tuesday, KTVB reported that a man from Garden City, Idaho has been arrested after firing a gun at the state house in Boise during a protest of the police killing of George Floyd.

"According to Boise police spokeswoman Haley Williams, the shot was fired into the ground. No one was injured and police are investigating the shooting 'as an unintentional or accidental discharge,'" said the report. "Michael Wallace, 18, was booked into the Ada County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of discharge of a firearm in city limits. He has since posted bond and been released."

