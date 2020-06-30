Quantcast
Connect with us

Fauci issues a shocking warning: ‘Would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000’ new COVID-19 cases a day

Published

3 mins ago

on

Dr. Anthony Fauci made a rare appearance Tuesday, speaking on Capitol Hill to issue a stern warning about the coronavirus crisis.

“We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day,” Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert at the National Institutes of Health, told Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). “I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Right now nearly 2.7 million people in the U.S., at minimum, have been infected with the coronavirus. Deaths are just under 130,000. CDC Chief Dr. Robert Redfield last week said he believes the actual number of cases could be ten times higher.

Watch Dr. Fauci:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Fake doctor’ Rand Paul ignites fury with ‘ignorant’ rant warning Americans not to rely on expert advice

Published

1 min ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

This Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) chastised Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying it’s a “fatal conceit” to believe that any one person or group of people have the “knowledge necessary to direct an economy or to dictate public health behavior.”

Many took exception to Paul's remarks, saying that he was out of place to question Fauci's expertise.

https://twitter.com/RobertLusetich/status/1278003036644732929

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Indiana priest slurs Black Lives Matter as ‘maggots and parasites’ trying to create a ‘new species of human’

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

An Indiana priest compared Black Lives Matter protesters to "maggots and parasites" during his weekly message.

Father Theodore Rothrock, of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carmel, denounced the civil rights movement and the destruction of monuments honoring Confederate leaders and other historic figures, reported the Indianapolis Star.

"The only lives that matter are their own and the only power they seek is their own," Rothrock wrote to parishioners. "They are wolves in wolves clothing, masked thieves and bandits, seeking only to devour the life of the poor and profit from the fear of others. They are maggots and parasites at best, feeding off the isolation of addiction and broken families, and offering to replace and current frustration and anxiety with more misery and greater resentment."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

1 in 5 Americans could be evicted by Sept 30 as COVID-19 economic crisis grows worse

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's economic crisis as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak is finally trickling down to those who can't afford their rent after losing their jobs.

“I will tell you, I think landlords are going to take it easy," Trump said at the end of March. "We may put out a statement on that. I think a lot of people that are owed money are going to take it easy. They don’t sort of have a choice."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image