Federal appeals court extends block on voting-by-mail expansion in Texas
The appellate panel extended a temporary order it issued earlier halting a federal judge’s order expanding voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals extended its order Thursday blocking a lower court’s sweeping ruling that would have allowed all Texas voters to qualify to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.
With early voting for the primary runoff elections starting later this month — and the Texas Supreme Court also blocking expanded voting by mail in a separate case —Thursday’s ruling effectively eliminates the possibility that Texas voters will be able to legally request mail-in ballots solely because they fear a lack of immunity to the new coronavirus will put them at risk if they vote in person.
The issue is likely headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S. District Judge Fred Biery issued a preliminary injunction in late May expanding mail-in voting, but the appellate panel almost immediately put it on administrative hold while awaiting legal briefings from both sides. Thursday’s ruling keeps Biery’s ruling on ice while Texas appeals it.
This keeps in place the state’s existing rules for mail-in ballots: They are available only if voters are 65 or older, cite a disability or illness, will be out of the county during the election period, or are confined in jail.
The Texas election code defines disability as a “sickness or physical condition” that prevents a voter from appearing in person without the risk of “injuring the voter’s health.” The Texas Supreme Court found last month that lack of immunity alone does not meet the state’s qualifications, but the court reiterated that it is up to voters to assess their own health and determine if they meet the election code’s definition of disability.
In issuing his preliminary injunction, Biery cited the irreparable harm voters would face if existing age eligibility rules for voting by mail were in place for elections held while the new coronavirus remains in wide circulation. In his appeal to the 5th Circuit, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argued that Biery’s injunction threatened “irreparable injury” to the state “by injecting substantial confusion into the Texas voting process mere days before ballots are distributed and weeks before runoff elections.”
Siding with Paxton, the 5th Circuit panel in part found that requiring Texas officials to institute voting by mail for all against their will would present “significant, irreparable harm” to the state. The panel pointed to the U.S. Supreme Court’s standing that lower federal courts should “ordinarily not alter the election rules on the eve of an election.”
Early voting for the upcoming primary runoffs begins June 29.
Breaking Banner
GOP senator announces he’ll block two Trump nominees until he gets answers on fired watchdogs
On Thursday, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced that he would block two Trump administration nominees until the president conveys to him the reasons for firing inspectors general.
Trump, Grassley warned, is "flouting" federal laws protecting inspectors general and requiring the executive branch to submit cause for termination to Congress — and said "All I want is a reason" for why they were fired.
Im placing holds on 2 Trump Admin noms until I get reasons 4firing 2 agency watchdogs as required by law Not 1st time ive raised alarm when admins flout IG protection law Obama did same& got same earfull from me All I want is a reason 4 firing these ppl CHECKS&BALANCES
Breaking Banner
‘Black lives don’t matter’: Panic in Newport Beach after man pulls gun on protesters
Police say a man brandished a handgun at a demonstrator during a protest in Newport Beach, California, this Wednesday afternoon, and now they're looking for more possible victims, ABC7 reports.
According to witnesses, a shirtless white man with a gun approached a black man and shouted "black lives don't matter." When the man confronted the suspect, the suspect pointed the gun at him and then ran away.
"The suspect and victim were involved in a verbal altercation when the suspect brandished a black handgun from his backpack and fled from the area," the police department said in a press release.
2020 Election
Chinese, Iranian hackers targeted Biden and Trump campaigns, Google official says
State-backed hackers from China have targeted staffers working on the U.S. presidential campaign of Joe Biden, a senior Google security official said Thursday. The same official said Iranian hackers had also recently targeted email accounts belonging to President Donald Trump's campaign staff.
The announcement, made on Twitter by the head of Google's Threat Analysis Group, Shane Huntley, is the latest indication of the digital spying routinely aimed at top politicians of all stripes.
Huntley said there was "no sign of compromise" of either campaign.
Iranian attempts to break into Trump campaign officials' emails have been documented before. Last year, Microsoft Corp announced that a group often nicknamed Charming Kitten had tried to break into email accounts belonging to an unnamed U.S. presidential campaign that sources identified as Trump's.