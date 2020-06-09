Federal court denies immunity to cops who shot a man over 20 times — and cites George Floyd
On Tuesday, BuzzFeed News reported that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit has denied extending qualified immunity to five West Virginia police officers who shot a man 22 times as he lay still on the ground.
“Judge Henry Floyd of the US Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit wrote on behalf of a unanimous three-judge panel that to dismiss the case against officers who shot and killed Wayne Jones in 2013 ‘would signal absolute immunity for fear-based use of deadly force, which we cannot accept,'” reported Zoe Tillman. “Floyd noted that Jones was killed a year before protests erupted nationwide after Michael Brown, a Black man, was killed by police in Ferguson, Missouri.”
“Although we recognize that our police officers are often asked to make split-second decisions, we expect them to do so with respect for the dignity and worth of black lives. Before the ink dried on this opinion, the FBI opened an investigation into yet another death of a black man at the hands of police, this time George Floyd in Minneapolis,” wrote the judge. “This has to stop.”
Under the doctrine of qualified immunity, police officers cannot be sued for conduct that arises from the course of their duties, unless a previous court has determined that the specific actions taken by the officers are a violation of civil rights. The doctrine has been widely criticized because judges have gradually broadened the scope of immunity to make it extremely difficult to sue police officers.
2020 Election
‘He’s failing in so many dimensions’: A surprising number of Republicans and conservatives turn on Trump
Over the past week the nation has seen a surprising number of Republicans, conservatives, and Trump appointees start to stand up to President Donald Trump – including some who worked in his administration, and even some who still do.
It is a stunning snapshot for the president whose name has become synonymous with today’s GOP.
The list is long. A few examples:
General Jim Mattis (ret.), Trump’s former Secretary of DefenseSenator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT)President George W. BushGeneral Colin Powell (Ret.), former Secretary of StateGeneral John Kelly (ret.), Trump’s former Chief of Staff and former DHS SecretaryDefense Secretary Mark EsperJoint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley
Breaking Banner
Dr. Fauci’s bleak remarks: His ‘worst nightmare’ has occurred — and it ‘isn’t over yet’
Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered a bleak assessment of the state of the world's coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday while speaking to leaders in the biotechnology industry, even while many in public life act as if the pandemic crisis has faded.
“In a period of four months, it has devastated the whole world,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the leading American experts on the crisis said of the virus, according to a New York Times report. “And it isn’t over yet.”
2020 Election
Republican rips ‘drunk with power’ GOP governor — and announces she is running against him in 2020 primary
The incumbent Republican governor in New Hampshire is being challenged in the Granite State's 2020 GOP primary.
Karen Testerman, the host of the "We Hold These Truths" radio show, is challenging Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) in the September 8th primary, according to a new report by WMUR reporter John DiStaso.
Testerman says Sununu has become "drunk with power" over executive orders to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As a woman, she believes that life is precious and should be nurtured not destroyed, no matter what the reason," her website reads.