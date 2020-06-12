Florida church where Melania married Trump slams the president

The clergy at the Florida church where President Donald Trump married his current wife slammed him this week for his Bible photo-op stunt at the St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. that required pepper spraying peaceful demonstrators in nearby Lafayette Park.
The Palm Beach Post reports that three clergy members at Palm Beach’s Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea issued a joint statement this week condemning Trump for using the Christian holy book as his personal political prop.
“The problem is not that Mr. Trump stood outside a church with Bible in hand,” the clergy members said. “The problem is that he used violence to get there and exploited sacred symbols for purely political purposes — and without even the courtesy of getting in touch with the bishop or rector who first heard of this on the news.”
The statement goes on to advise the president on actually reading the Bible instead of simply using it to advance his political interests.
“The Bible he held has much to say about how we ought to live our common life,” they said. “It teaches us to care for the stranger, to love God, and to love our neighbors.”
The statement was signed by the Rev. James Harlan, the Rev. Burl Salmon, and the Rev. Margaret McGhee.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.