Florida church where Melania married Trump slams the president

2 mins ago

The clergy at the Florida church where President Donald Trump married his current wife slammed him this week for his Bible photo-op stunt at the St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. that required pepper spraying peaceful demonstrators in nearby Lafayette Park.

The Palm Beach Post reports that three clergy members at Palm Beach’s Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea issued a joint statement this week condemning Trump for using the Christian holy book as his personal political prop.

“The problem is not that Mr. Trump stood outside a church with Bible in hand,” the clergy members said. “The problem is that he used violence to get there and exploited sacred symbols for purely political purposes — and without even the courtesy of getting in touch with the bishop or rector who first heard of this on the news.”

The statement goes on to advise the president on actually reading the Bible instead of simply using it to advance his political interests.

“The Bible he held has much to say about how we ought to live our common life,” they said. “It teaches us to care for the stranger, to love God, and to love our neighbors.”

The statement was signed by the Rev. James Harlan, the Rev. Burl Salmon, and the Rev. Margaret McGhee.


America was never white: Historian busts the myth at the heart of White Nationalism

2 mins ago

June 12, 2020

This article was originally published at History News Network in 2017

Events in Charlottesville recently cascaded into domestic terrorism. Three dead and dozens wounded as neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other “alt-right” members descended upon the university that Thomas Jefferson built; their purpose, it is alleged, to defend a statue – a monument – to the Confederate Civil War soldier, General Robert E. Lee. These radical rightists arrived from all across the United States upon the college town of Charlottesville to protect, in their words, their “white” heritage. Among the many problems I have with so-called “white supremacists” is their purposeful mixing of “heritage” with “history,” rhetorically pining for a once proud “white” America.

June 12, 2020

Bill Barr faces another blow as appeals court suggests DOJ's intervention in Flynn case was 'not in the public interest'

49 mins ago

June 12, 2020

According to The Washington Post, a D.C. federal appeals court this Friday "appeared reluctant" to dismiss the guilty plea of President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. The court signaled that it believes the Justice Department intervening to drop a prosecution is "not in the public interest."

"Flynn, joined by the Justice Department, had asked the appeals court to force U.S. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan to quickly close the case and put a stop to Sullivan’s examination of the government’s unusual decision to drop the charges against the retired three-star general," the Post reports.

