Florida reports 3,400 kids with coronavirus — 10 stricken with severe illness
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — With summer camps opening around the state, health officials just shared a report detailing new coronavirus infections among children.These statistics show 37,211 children have been swabbed, and 9.2% of them, or 3,407, tested positive.There have been 73,552 confirmed COVID-19 cases among all ages in Florida, ranging from 218 babies to a 108-year-old Miami-Dade County woman, according to the state.The report released Friday also says 103 children have been treated in hospitals and none have died from COVID-19 illness.There have been 10 cases of a rare condition called “M…
This disaster season, ‘everything is complicated by COVID-19’
If a hurricane bears down on Florida this summer, residents likely won’t be told to evacuate to the safety of a high school gymnasium or large civic building. Instead, they may be asked to download an app that assigns them to an open hotel room — a shelter from both the storm and the threat of a COVID-19 outbreak.State officials have mapped out all of Florida’s 5,000 hotels, along with the wind rating of each facility and whether it has a generator on hand. So far, they’ve persuaded 200 hotels to sign up to serve as shelters; they’re aiming to reach 1,000.Meanwhile, the state plans to work wit... (more…)
Delhi coronavirus fears mount as hospital beds run out
Ashwani Jain succumbed to the coronavirus in an ambulance as his family pleaded with several hospitals to take him in, the latest victim of the pandemic sweeping through the Indian capital and exposing a deadly shortage of hospital beds.
"They don't care whether we live or die," said his 20-year-old daughter Kashish, whose uncle, Abhishek, sat with Ashwani in the back of the vehicle on its desperate journey across Delhi.
"It won't matter to them but I have lost my father, he was the world to me," she said, tears welling up as she showed a photo of him.
All of the hospitals the 45-year-old businessman's family tried refused to admit Ashwani, even though an app set up by the city government indicated Covid-19 beds were free, Abhishek told AFP.
Second wave COVID-19 fears as China reports more new infections
China reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus cases in months on Sunday with parts of Beijing still under lockdown, offering a second wave warning as more European countries prepare to open their borders for travel.
The shock resurgence in domestic infections has rattled China, where the disease emerged late last year but had largely been tamed through severe restrictions on movement that were later emulated across the globe.
It also gives a bleak insight into the difficulties the world will face in conquering COVID-19 -- even as Europe prepares for the summer holiday season after an encouraging drop in contagion, with some countries set to welcome visitors from elsewhere on the continent from Monday.