Florida sees a record 2,783 daily coronavirus cases as state total hits 80,000
MIAMI — Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday morning confirmed 2,783 additional cases of COVID-19, setting another daily total record high since the start of the pandemic. The state now has a total of 80,109 confirmed cases.Previously, the highest daily total recorded was on Saturday when 2,581 cases were reported. There were also 55 new deaths announced Tuesday, raising the statewide death toll to 2,993.The state slowly began to reopen in May. Now in June, most businesses across the state are open at limited capacity with social distancing regulations in place to reduce the risk of COVID…
Trump’s latest COVID-19 conspiracy theory greeted with skepticism by experts: report
A study from Harvard concerning the origins of the COVID-19 virus, that has yet to be peer-reviewed, received a big boost from Donald Trump last week at the same time that experts in the field of satellite imagery are casting a skeptical eye at the report's conclusions, reports the Daily Beast.
According to the Beast's Adam Rawnsley, the study was touted by Fox News and then received greater exposure after the president tweeted out a clip from the conservative news network -- but experts have been quick to push back.
‘He’s lying about the risks’: The View hosts clash with Meghan McCain over Trump holding rallies as COVID-19 spikes
The woman at "The View" clashed with their conservative co-host Meghan McCain over the differences between President Donald Trump holding a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma while the state is among many spiking with coronavirus cases.
During a Q&A with press Monday, Vice President Mike Pence lied about the cases in Oklahoma, saying that they were flattening the curve. In fact, Oklahoma is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases along with many other states that opened up during the Memorial Day weekend.
Dr. Fauci says he last spoke to Trump about pandemic ‘two weeks ago’
The top infectious disease expert for the federal government revealed on Tuesday that he has not spoken to President Donald Trump in two weeks.
Dr. Anthony Fauci made the admission after NPR asked him about the dwindling number of Coronavirus Task Force meetings at the White House.
"When was the last time you actually spoke with President Trump?" the NPR host wondered.
"Not last week but the week before," Fauci replied. "I spoke with him when we made the presentation to explain to him our vaccine development effort. So, it was two weeks ago."
He went on to explain the spike that some states are seeing in COVID-19 cases are likely the result of failing to follow the CDC's pandemic safety guidelines.