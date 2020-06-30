Florida’s coronavirus outbreak complicates Republican convention — and Trump’s reelection bid
MIAMI — When Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the White House coronavirus task force, returns to Florida Thursday, he’ll find a much different situation than when he last visited in late May.Florida at the time was reopening restaurants and gyms. Politicians were paving the way for the Republican National Convention to relocate from Charlotte, North Carolina. And the state — a must-win this November for President Donald Trump — was hailed by Fox News anchors as a conservative success story.“We succeeded,” a defiant Gov. Ron DeSantis said on May 20, chiding his critics in Orlando next to …
Kellyanne Conway’s daughter raises eyebrows with anti-Trump TikTok posts: ‘She’s got to be the leaker’
In a series of tweets late Monday night the New York Times' Taylor Lorenz posted TikTok videos that appear to have been made by the daughter of Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and conservative lawyer George Conway where she claims her parentage and then mocks the president and his followers.
In one of the videos, which can be seen below, Claudia Conway-- whose TikTok handle is @shortfakeblonde -- complains about fans of the president clogging up her comments proclaiming "Trump 2020!"
In another, she dances and encourages TikTok viewers to give restaurants and other businesses owned by the president one-star reviews.
Trump is losing — and ‘his world of hurt keeps getting more painful by the day’: Rick Wilson
In his column for the Daily Beast, former GOP campaign consultant -- and current founder of the Trump-attacking Lincoln Project -- Rick Wilson said Donald Trump is not quitting the 2020 presidential race, but that doesn't mean that his world isn't collapsing around him.
Warning voters to not take for granted that former Vice President Joe Biden has the election wrapped up, Wilson wrote, "Trump’s world of hurt keeps getting more painful by the day. He doesn’t like the work. He doesn’t enjoy the day-to-day aspects of a job that demands responsibility and intellect, to say nothing of things like meetings, and reading, and thinking, and behaving like a grown-ass adult."
