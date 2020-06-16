For teachers retiring during the COVID-19 pandemic, a bittersweet end: ‘There’s no closure without being able to say goodbye to my students’
For the roughly 1,600 Illinois public school teachers who are retiring this month, stepping away from the classroom in the midst of a global pandemic that shuttered schools is proving especially heartrending.With scuttled in-person goodbyes. and their final days as educators unfolding on computer screens in their home offices instead of in classrooms, teachers retiring at the end of this tumultuous school year leave their schools under conditions they never could have imagined when they began their careers decades ago.Here are the stories of four retiring Chicago-area teachers, whose combined …
Telemedicine may be the new normal in a post-coronavirus world — here’s how it works in six common specialties
SEATTLE — The new coronavirus pandemic has necessitated the embrace of virtual medicine regardless of how ready patients, doctors, nurses and health care systems were for the shift.Now that telehealth has been quickly rolled out across the nation and patients and clinicians have found the experience useful, it is unlikely that virtual doctor visits, in all its various forms, will be temporary, said Dr. Devin Mann, senior director for informatics and innovation at New York University.“Once we get back to whatever the new normal is, I think they will all play a role in the spectrum of ways that ... (more…)
UAW demands congressional inquiry into Facebook over the word ‘unionize’
Facebook says it was a mistake. But the UAW and AFL-CIO say it is censorship and illegal.Here’s what happened: On June 10, Facebook had a work session about a new tool on its Workplace platform, which is an employee communications system similar to Microsoft Teams.Facebook leaders discussed that the tool could provide content control, designed for administrators to cut down on bullying and harassment. One example given by Facebook as a topic employers might like to block using the tool was the word “unionize.”The suggestion outraged the UAW and AFL-CIO unions and prompted the UAW on Monday to ... (more…)
How to be an effective ally in the fight against racism
SAN DIEGO — For the past few weeks, many black people have noticed their phones lighting up a little bit more.White friends, coworkers and acquaintances are checking up in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. And oftentimes, the “how are you doing” question is followed by another: “How can I help?”Their advice: Just start.“One of the first things that came to mind was #ThisTimeItsWhitePeoplesWork,” said Jimmer Bolden, a black member of The Unity Center, who has been helping lead dialogues with white congregants who want to be allies in the fight against racism.“It’s always been black people’... (more…)