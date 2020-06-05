Former Celebrity Apprentice contestant vows a ‘robot army’ will replace police if he is elected president
Former Major League Baseball MVP Jose Canseco is considering a presidential bid.
Canseco, the author of the tell-all book titled Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant ‘Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big, was a contestant during the fourth season of The Celebrity Apprentice when President Donald Trump hosted the reality TV show.
Here are some of Conseco’s recent political tweets:
The volcano has erupted our political system is a total failure our criminal justice system has always been a total failure
— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020
Racism in our country has to be destroyed by military force
— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020
There is no turning back now all minorities need to get together and fight for equality
— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020
America needs a cleansing
— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020
If you elect me president I will fix our country
— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020
There is no way I could fuck this country up more than it already is
— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020
I would systematically eliminate racism if I were president
— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020
Canseco for president I will completely revamp the system
— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020
Once I am president I will create an army of robots that will Cleanse This World of all its corruption
— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020
75 year old man bullied by the police disgraceful country we live in no wonder why all the other countries want to destroy us pic.twitter.com/xLdiKlD5S8
— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020
We need to replace the corrupt police and military with a robotic police and military
— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/pevTYnBX0l
— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020
Speak your mind and carry a big stick
— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020
It’s Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Associate Press reports former VP has clinched the DNC nomination
The 2020 general election campaign between two top parties has unofficially been set.
"Joe Biden formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination Friday, setting him up for a bruising challenge to President Donald Trump that will play out against the unprecedented backdrop of a pandemic, economic collapse and civil unrest," the AP reported Friday. "The former vice president has effectively been his party’s leader since his last challenger in the Democratic primary, Bernie Sanders, ended his campaign in April. But Biden pulled together the 1,991 delegates needed to become the nominee after seven states and the District of Columbia held presidential primaries Tuesday."
