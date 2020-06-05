Former Celebrity Apprentice contestant vows a ‘robot army’ will replace police if he is elected president

Former Major League Baseball MVP Jose Canseco is considering a presidential bid.

Canseco, the author of the tell-all book titled Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant ‘Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big, was a contestant during the fourth season of The Celebrity Apprentice when President Donald Trump hosted the reality TV show.

Here are some of Conseco’s recent political tweets:

The volcano has erupted our political system is a total failure our criminal justice system has always been a total failure — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020

Racism in our country has to be destroyed by military force — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020

There is no turning back now all minorities need to get together and fight for equality — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020

America needs a cleansing — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020

If you elect me president I will fix our country — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020

There is no way I could fuck this country up more than it already is — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020

I would systematically eliminate racism if I were president — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020

Canseco for president I will completely revamp the system — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020

Once I am president I will create an army of robots that will Cleanse This World of all its corruption — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020

75 year old man bullied by the police disgraceful country we live in no wonder why all the other countries want to destroy us pic.twitter.com/xLdiKlD5S8 — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020

We need to replace the corrupt police and military with a robotic police and military — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020

Speak your mind and carry a big stick — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020