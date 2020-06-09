Former governor’s campaign team has coronavirus — but even he can’t get real test results

On Tuesday, The Salt Lake Tribune reported that former Gov. Jon Huntsman (R-UT) received incorrect test results on his COVID-19 status.

This comes despite the fact that four members of his campaign to retake the Utah governor’s mansion have already tested positive for coronavirus.

We are all concerned about the rising numbers of #Covid19 cases in #Utah. Earlier today we had a fourth member of our campaign team test positive. I tested negative for the second time. Even though it is taking days to get testing results, our campaign is still moving forward. pic.twitter.com/sgT8Tt0tFR — Jon Huntsman (@JonHuntsman) June 9, 2020

Received a call from @saltlakehealth saying they had given me wrong results. Still awaiting my results from COVID-19 test last Friday. No word on family members either. Very illuminating to see the process firsthand. #utpol @UtahCoronavirus — Jon Huntsman (@JonHuntsman) June 9, 2020

“Abby Huntsman, daughter of the former governor who again is running for his old office, said in an interview that the county health department — which arranged tests for the family — told him the negative result was actually from a test that he had last month, when he really was negative,” reported Lee Davidson. “She said the family thought the negative report on Monday ‘was weird because they didn’t have any of our other results done. We all did it together. And he was negative, which I also thought was weird because he had some symptoms.'”

“At this point, I’m not sure we’re going to get the tests back,” Abby Huntsman added. “We’ve all had symptoms. So we just assume that we’ll probably all be positive. But until you get a positive test, it’s just crazy anxiety that you build up.”

You can read more here.