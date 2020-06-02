Former Minneapolis mayor reveals ‘racism permeated’ his city’s police department

A former mayor of Minneapolis says that his city’s police department has a systemic racism problem that has been going on for years.
R.T. Rybak, who served as Minneapolis mayor from 2002 through 2014, writes in Politico that “racism permeated” his city’s police department during his tenure, and he admits that his own efforts to change the department’s culture “failed badly.”
“These failures will haunt me for the rest of my life, and it should,” Rybak writes. “As each of us sees and acknowledges our own part it can be paralyzing. It was for me.”
The former mayor then says that the easiest first step to take in reforming the Minneapolis police is taking away the shipments of military equipment they receive from the Pentagon.
“As a mayor who took office right after 9/11, I quickly saw that the community-based preventive programs like Bill Clinton’s ‘cops on the streets’ initiative lost funding while we seemingly had a blank check for equipment and weapon systems that too often have the officers we want to ‘protect and serve’ separated from their communities by shields and armored turtle suits,” he writes.
However, he argues that this alone will not solve the problem of racism within the department, and he calls on individual officers to change the culture of the force from within.
“I know the consequences of being shunned by your co-workers, but I also know you in your heart that George Floyd should not be dead,” he said. “Your silence is deafening and this city, and this country, cannot move forward until we hear your voices.”
Read the whole piece here.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.