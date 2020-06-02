Quantcast
Connect with us

Former Minneapolis mayor reveals ‘racism permeated’ his city’s police department

Published

8 mins ago

on

A former mayor of Minneapolis says that his city’s police department has a systemic racism problem that has been going on for years.

R.T. Rybak, who served as Minneapolis mayor from 2002 through 2014, writes in Politico that “racism permeated” his city’s police department during his tenure, and he admits that his own efforts to change the department’s culture “failed badly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“These failures will haunt me for the rest of my life, and it should,” Rybak writes. “As each of us sees and acknowledges our own part it can be paralyzing. It was for me.”

The former mayor then says that the easiest first step to take in reforming the Minneapolis police is taking away the shipments of military equipment they receive from the Pentagon.

“As a mayor who took office right after 9/11, I quickly saw that the community-based preventive programs like Bill Clinton’s ‘cops on the streets’ initiative lost funding while we seemingly had a blank check for equipment and weapon systems that too often have the officers we want to ‘protect and serve’ separated from their communities by shields and armored turtle suits,” he writes.

However, he argues that this alone will not solve the problem of racism within the department, and he calls on individual officers to change the culture of the force from within.

“I know the consequences of being shunned by your co-workers, but I also know you in your heart that George Floyd should not be dead,” he said. “Your silence is deafening and this city, and this country, cannot move forward until we hear your voices.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the whole piece here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Senior official ‘sickened’ by Trump’s ‘victory lap’ at DC church after cops gas protesters: Report

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

At least one senior official was sickened by President Donald Trump's photo opportunity at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops used tear gas to clear Lafayette Park of peaceful protesters Monday afternoon so the president, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, William Barr and other administration officials could walk from the White House to the historic church to pose for a photo.

"There were some aide that is thought this was an instantly iconic photo," Axios co-founder Mike Allen told MSNBC's "First Look." "They were very proud of themselves, but there were others that took a look at this picture, and you pull back the camera, Republicans I was talking to and texting with last night, they took a look at this, you pull pack the camera, and you have the president standing kind of alone in front of this boarded-up church, boarded up because of the violence that had been going on there. Someone had tried to set a fire in the basement. Is that really the story they wanted to tell?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former Minneapolis mayor reveals ‘racism permeated’ his city’s police department

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

A former mayor of Minneapolis says that his city's police department has a systemic racism problem that has been going on for years.

R.T. Rybak, who served as Minneapolis mayor from 2002 through 2014, writes in Politico that "racism permeated" his city's police department during his tenure, and he admits that his own efforts to change the department's culture "failed badly."

"These failures will haunt me for the rest of my life, and it should," Rybak writes. "As each of us sees and acknowledges our own part it can be paralyzing. It was for me."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Bill Barr is a liar’: Trump AG floats new mail-vote conspiracy experts say ‘couldn’t happen’

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr has floated a new conspiracy theory that foreign actors could disrupt mail voting with counterfeit ballots. Voting experts quickly responded that it was nonsense.

"I haven't looked into that" theory, Barr told The New York Times, but without citing any evidence said it was "one of the issues that I'm real worried about."

Continue Reading
 
 