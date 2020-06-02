Former Paul Ryan aide: Trump ‘used force against American citizens to soothe his own insecurities’

Brendan Buck, a former aide to two Republican House Speakers, slammed President Donald Trump for doing a staged photo op that required launching teargas at nearby peaceful demonstrators.

In an interview with the Washington Post, the former aide to both Paul Ryan and John Boehner said that it was shocking to see police deploy teargas and rubber bullets against peaceful protesters solely because they were standing in the way of Trump’s photo op at the St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C.

“We long ago lost sight of normal, but this was a singularly immoral act,” Buck said. “The president used force against American citizens, not to protect property, but to soothe his own insecurities. We will all move on to the next outrage, but this was a true abuse of power and should not be forgotten.”

Buck also took to Twitter to call Trump’s St. John’s photo op “deeply messed up” and “abusive.”