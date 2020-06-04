Fort Lauderdale police investigating officer who shot woman in face with a rubber bullet
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has opened an internal investigation into an officer who shot a woman in the head with a foam rubber bullet at a protest on Sunday, fracturing her eye socket and leaving her bloody and stunned.Shooting someone in the head with such a projectile can be deadly, according to manufacturer documents.“This particular case, we felt from what we saw, could potentially be a violation of policy,” Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione said in an interview late Wednesday. “A ‘less lethal round’ striking someone around the head, neck or groin, you could hu…
WATCH: Man threatens New York protesters with knives strapped to his arm
In a wild moment that was caught on video, a New York man can be seen emerging from his truck to confront protesters, armed with some sort of multi-pronged blade contraption attached to his arm.
Posts on Twitter allege that the man "tried to run over protestors," although there's no video available to indicate that. In the video, the man accuses the protesters of throwing things at his car.
Speaking to the Queens Eagle, a witness to the incident said the “kids [were] just calmly protesting by just placing signs and posters, all of the sudden the guy started insulting them and the kids just started talking back defending their beliefs.”
Retired Marine Corps general warns: Trump’s actions may signal the ‘end of the American experiment’
With many U.S. cities having suffered civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, President Donald Trump has called for the use of active-duty military troops in order to put down the unrest — and Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas joined him in that recommendation in a widely criticized op-ed published by the New York Times on June 3. But John Allen, president of the Brookings Institution and a retired U.S. Marine Corps general, finds Trump’s recommendation to be incredibly disturbing and slams him in a scathing Foreign Policy article.
Woman flips out at kids playing in a toy car at the park: ‘They don’t have a driver’s license!’
Children were playing in a park area with an electronic toy car when an older woman lashed out at them.
"These kids are driving all over the place," the woman complains.
"They're playing. That's what the park is for," the woman filming the video responds.
"I never saw a car in here before," the older woman complained.
"It's a Power Wheels car, ma'am. It's a toy," she explained.
"What bothers me is you have a little kid in here and he doesn't have a driver's license. He's just a little kid!" the older woman complains.
The woman filing the video cracks up laughing.