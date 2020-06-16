Fort Worth police department debunks Tucker Carlson’s claims about Black Lives Matter arrests

Quantcast
The Fort Worth Police Department is hitting back at Fox News host Tucker Carlson, saying a recent segment he did regarding a recent protest in the area was “absolutely inaccurate” and a “gross mischaracterization” of the events that took place.

“This information is absolutely inaccurate and is not consistent with the actual facts,” the department said in a statement posted on social media. “The only charges dropped were minor misdemeanors which did not involve property or personal crimes,” the Dallas Morning News reports.

On Monday, Carlson claimed that Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus dropped all charges against dozens of protesters arrested during a May 31 demonstration in Fort Worth. But according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Kraus originally said there would be no charges against the protesters, but later clarified that assault and vandalism charges would not be dropped.

Carlson also said that Kraus “issued a statement suggesting the real criminals in the riot were not the rioters, but his own police officers, who he suggested would be reigned in and perhaps punished.”

But police say that is also inaccurate.

“This too is absolutely inaccurate and a gross mischaracterization of any statement released by Chief Kraus or the department,” the department said. “Recklessly releasing such inaccurate, unverified information does nothing for the good of the public and simply creates an environment of confusion and bitterness during a time in which so many are wanting their voices heard.”

