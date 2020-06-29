Quantcast
Fox News abandons vehicle in Seattle protest zone after hitting Black man: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Activists in Seattle said on Monday that a Fox News team hit at least one protester with a vehicle.

The incident was said to have occurred inside Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone.

“A Fox News reporter shoved a woman in CHOP,” one witness wrote on Twitter. “Protestors surround her to protect and demand an apology from the reporter and in response this individual laughed. They have now abandoned their vehicle.”

According to the report, “the reporter and camera man actively drove into a black male protestor” while trying to flee the scene.

Video captured by Converge Media showed a black truck abandoned in a crosswalk in the protest area.

“I came in front of the car and he kept driving!” a protester explained to Converge Media. “He would not stop his car. This is a crosswalk. I’m pressing charges. Assault with a vehicle. That’s a deadly weapon. I’m suing Fox News. You’re going to pay this Black man.”

Watch the video and read some of the reports below from Twitter.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
