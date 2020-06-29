Fox News abandons vehicle in Seattle protest zone after hitting Black man: report

Activists in Seattle said on Monday that a Fox News team hit at least one protester with a vehicle.

The incident was said to have occurred inside Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone.

“A Fox News reporter shoved a woman in CHOP,” one witness wrote on Twitter. “Protestors surround her to protect and demand an apology from the reporter and in response this individual laughed. They have now abandoned their vehicle.”

According to the report, “the reporter and camera man actively drove into a black male protestor” while trying to flee the scene.

Video captured by Converge Media showed a black truck abandoned in a crosswalk in the protest area.

“I came in front of the car and he kept driving!” a protester explained to Converge Media. “He would not stop his car. This is a crosswalk. I’m pressing charges. Assault with a vehicle. That’s a deadly weapon. I’m suing Fox News. You’re going to pay this Black man.”

Watch the video and read some of the reports below from Twitter.

RIGHT NOW. A Fox News reporter shoved awoman in #CHOP. Protestors surround her to protect and demand an apology from the reporter and in response this individual laughed. They have now abandoned their vehicle. #ProtectBlackWomen #BLACKWOMENSLIVESMATTER #Defundfoxnews — Ash Marquez (@ash_catchemmm) June 29, 2020

In trying to flee, the reporter and camera man actively drove into a black male protestor in the sidewalk. Not a good look for @FoxNews. — Ash Marquez (@ash_catchemmm) June 29, 2020

#CHOP/#CHAZ protesters are blocking what they claim is a Fox News vehicle from leaving the area. Armed "security" is at the scene. #seattleprotest LIVEhttps://t.co/siUeTDi2wf — Gays for Trump (@GaysForTrumpTN) June 29, 2020

A Black man alleges that a Fox News rep in the black SUV just drove into him in a crosswalk in #CHOP https://t.co/MD4qvDVhRz — ThisMxFightsFascists (@AddamsMx) June 29, 2020

David Lewis says that the #FoxNews reporter shoved Rashyla (a Black woman who is a known protest operative who is rumored to work for the mayor) and when the crowd insisted that he apologize to her, he laughed. The alleged vehicular assault happened after this incident. — ThisMxFightsFascists (@AddamsMx) June 29, 2020

#CHOP Alleged Fox reporter. His vehicle is now being protested pic.twitter.com/lXikPqF2RS — chris fagan (@ChrisFaganJazz) June 29, 2020

#CHOP Unconfirmed talk now that the individual in car is Fox news reporter with private security — chris fagan (@ChrisFaganJazz) June 29, 2020

Not sure what happened but there’s arguing and anger outside a Fox News crew car. Some people saying “why did you hurt her” #CHOP pic.twitter.com/93kTvvGEgH — Lindsey "Member of the Media" Wasson (@lindseywasson) June 29, 2020