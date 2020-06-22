Quantcast
Fox News anchor responds to Trump’s Twitter criticism: ‘Thanks for watching, Mr. President’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump on Monday was apparently preoccupied with Fox News coverage of his administration.

Trump sent two tweets complaining about Fox News coverage that were sent more than 15 minutes apart.

It was odd for Trump to claim the battle had been won when he repeatedly promised voters that Mexico would pay for his wall, which did not happen. It was also false for him to say Democrats have given in.

As the Lincoln Project noted, Trump is bragging about 212 miles across a 1,954 mile border.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier responded to Trump’s criticism.

As CNN fact-checker Daniel Daniel pointed out on Sunday, only 3 miles of new barrier have been erected by Trump’s administration.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
