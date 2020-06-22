Fox News anchor responds to Trump’s Twitter criticism: ‘Thanks for watching, Mr. President’

President Donald Trump on Monday was apparently preoccupied with Fox News coverage of his administration.

Trump sent two tweets complaining about Fox News coverage that were sent more than 15 minutes apart.

Could somebody please explain to reporter Doug Mckelway of @FoxNews that the Border Wall has long been under construction, the battle (war) is won, the Dems have FINALLY given in. In fact, I will be in Arizona tomorrow to celebrate the 212th plus mile of completion. @BretBaier — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

It was odd for Trump to claim the battle had been won when he repeatedly promised voters that Mexico would pay for his wall, which did not happen. It was also false for him to say Democrats have given in.

As the Lincoln Project noted, Trump is bragging about 212 miles across a 1,954 mile border.

Rather hard to believe that @FoxNews didn’t know that the Border Wall is well under construction, fully financed, & already over 200 miles long? Will soon be finished! They just reported that “it is something that Dems are unlikely to budge on in this election year”. @BretBaier — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

Fox News anchor Bret Baier responded to Trump’s criticism.

Thanks for watching, Mr President —we accurately report the building of the border wall & will cover you in AZ. Doug was simply pointing out that a comprehensive solution on immigration (including the Dreamers) has been elusive. https://t.co/6rod4D93UF — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) June 22, 2020

As CNN fact-checker Daniel Daniel pointed out on Sunday, only 3 miles of new barrier have been erected by Trump’s administration.

Trump is scheduled to visit Arizona on Tuesday to commemorate the construction of 200 miles of border wall. Here’s the latest official government update to CNN’s @priscialva: 210 total miles of construction since Jan. 2017, 3 of them in places where no barrier had existed before. pic.twitter.com/7fm0mWgSVj — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 21, 2020