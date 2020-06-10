Fox News contributor fumes at congressman for grilling him over treatment of white mass shooters

During a hearing today on police reform, Fox News contributor and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino got testy with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as he rattled off a list of white mass shooters who were not killed by police.

“Mr. Bongino, James Holmes is white, is that correct?” Jeffries asked Bongino, referring to the Aurora mass shooter.

Bongino responded that he doesn’t know Holmes personally and isn’t sure of his background. Jeffries then mention Dylan Roof, the Charleston church shooter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Bongino, Dylann Roof is white, is that correct?”

“Yeah — I don’t know where you’re going with this,” Bongino said, sounding increasingly irritated. “So, if he’s white, that doesn’t make him any better or — it was an awful thing he did whether he was white or black. I’m not sure where you’re going with this.”

Jeffries then mentioned the El Paso Walmart shooter, Patrick Crusius, asking Bongino if he was white as well.

“Sir, I have no idea. I don’t know his parentage,” Bongino said. “Again, I don’t know why you’re making a racial thing out of this.”

“Because Black lives matter, sir,” Jeffries said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, all lives matter, sir,” Bongino replied.

Watch: