Fox News contributor fumes at congressman for grilling him over treatment of white mass shooters

During a hearing today on police reform, Fox News contributor and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino got testy with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as he rattled off a list of white mass shooters who were not killed by police.
“Mr. Bongino, James Holmes is white, is that correct?” Jeffries asked Bongino, referring to the Aurora mass shooter.
Bongino responded that he doesn’t know Holmes personally and isn’t sure of his background. Jeffries then mention Dylan Roof, the Charleston church shooter.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Mr. Bongino, Dylann Roof is white, is that correct?”
“Yeah — I don’t know where you’re going with this,” Bongino said, sounding increasingly irritated. “So, if he’s white, that doesn’t make him any better or — it was an awful thing he did whether he was white or black. I’m not sure where you’re going with this.”
Jeffries then mentioned the El Paso Walmart shooter, Patrick Crusius, asking Bongino if he was white as well.
“Sir, I have no idea. I don’t know his parentage,” Bongino said. “Again, I don’t know why you’re making a racial thing out of this.”
“Because Black lives matter, sir,” Jeffries said.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Yeah, all lives matter, sir,” Bongino replied.
Watch:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported Wednesday that one of President Donald Trump's tweets is being seen as his worst statement since calling neo-Nazis and white supremacists "very fine people" during the Charlottesville riots.
"It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc," Trump said Wednesday afternoon." These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations. Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!"
During a hearing today on police reform, Fox News contributor and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino got testy with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as he rattled off a list of white mass shooters who were not killed by police.
"Mr. Bongino, James Holmes is white, is that correct?" Jeffries asked Bongino, referring to the Aurora mass shooter.
Bongino responded that he doesn't know Holmes personally and isn't sure of his background. Jeffries then mention Dylan Roof, the Charleston church shooter.
"Mr. Bongino, Dylann Roof is white, is that correct?"
"Yeah -- I don't know where you're going with this," Bongino said, sounding increasingly irritated. "So, if he's white, that doesn't make him any better or -- it was an awful thing he did whether he was white or black. I'm not sure where you're going with this."
While some horrible tweets from Donald Trump are surely the result of impulsive decisions made during the president's extensive "executive time" (read: sitting on the toilet, watching Fox News), there's sadly good reason to believe that actual deliberation went into Tuesday's tweet in which Trump smeared Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old peace activist who received a horrible head injury as a result of being pushed by police during a protest in Buffalo, New York.