Fox News host blames Obama for lack of police reform: ‘Why was nothing substantially done?’
Fox News host Harris Faulkner suggested on Wednesday that President Barack Obama failed to address systemic racism in law enforcement during his White House tenure.
“I understand that you don’t have to be of a race or a culture to attack this problem,” Faulkner explained on Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered program. “But we did have the nation’s first black president for two terms. And he did put together policing committees, people to take a look at this.”
“Why was nothing substantially done during Barack Obama’s time?” the Fox News host wondered.
Former Obama administration official Marie Harf pushed back on the assertion that “nothing” was done under the previous president.
“The Obama administration took a number of steps, including putting in place consent decrees with police departments across the country that got them to start reforming by working with the Department of Justice,” Harf pointed out. “The Trump administration pulled those back. So, that’s one key thing that we did do.”
“And President Obama did a number of things to try to get these police departments to change what they were doing,” she added.
