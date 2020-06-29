Fox News host: Trump is bleeding support and ‘might drop out of the race’
Fox News host Trace Gallagher suggested on Monday that President Donald Trump “might drop out” of the 2020 presidential race.
Gallagher made the remarks after a Fox News report speculated that Trump could exit the race “if his poll numbers don’t improve.”
“President Trump’s poll numbers declining in recent weeks amid criticism of his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” the Fox News host said, “which is leading some speculation that if his support keeps falling, the president might drop out of the race.”
Gallagher went on to tell former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu (R) that the “vast majority of Americans” are not happy with Trump’s handling of the pandemic.
“If the polling is off, it’s way off,” the Fox News host noted.
“There’s no chance the president is going to drop out,” Sununu predicted. “So, put that to the side. But there is no question that the president would like to be in a better position in those polls than he is today.”
“The pandemic has been a problem,” he added. “And I think the president and the administration and Republicans across the board running in November have to understand, they’re going to be judged in November, not on how the pandemic was handled from January until now. They’re going to be judged on how it’s handled between now and the election.”
Sununu advised Trump to “gear his message for reality.”
“Stop saying the virus is going to go away,” he recommended. “Let people know that this is a real second wave, let them know there may be a third wave.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
