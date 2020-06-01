Fox News tells viewers to make citizen’s arrests: ‘Take some zip ties and subdue some of these people’

Fox News host Kennedy Montgomery on Monday encouraged viewers to take the law into their own hands when it comes to the protests that have broken out over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Fox News’ Outnumbered program, Montgomery said that “peaceful protesters” had a responsibility to weed out violent actors.

“You’re seeing [protest group Antifa] really capitalize on this,” Montgomery said of the nationwide protests. “They may not make up the majority but they’re hellbent on doing so much damage. And it is heartening to see other protesters sort of shovel them to the police.”

“So if you’re going out and protest and you’re a peaceful protester, take some zip ties and subdue some of these people and [make] a citizen’s arrest if they are hurting people, if they’re lobbying Molotov cocktails, if they’re setting things on fire, if they’re breaking things and committing crimes then go ahead help them find what they ultimately want, which is apparently arrest.”

“If you see an Antifa person and they have a backpack, go ahead and take it because they don’t believe in private property,” she added. “So what’s theirs is yours.”

Co-host Harris Faulkner seemed surprised by Montgomery’s call to action.

“We don’t want to engage people in trying to physically get involved with anybody else,” Faulkner cautioned. “But I understand what you’re saying, maybe not literally.”

Conservative radio host David Webb agreed with Montgomery.

“Yeah, do take them on,” he replied. “You do have the right and the responsibility of getting rid of the bad elements in your protest.”

“I’m with Kennedy,” Webb said. “We have a citizen responsibility. You want to come to the burbs, I’ve got news for you, there are Americans in the burbs — black, white, left, right, doesn’t matter — who don’t want you there. And it’s up to us to realize cops can’t be everywhere, DOJ can’t be everywhere, law enforcement can’t be everywhere. But responsibly, we can protect our businesses.”

