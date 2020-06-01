Fox News tells viewers to make citizen’s arrests: ‘Take some zip ties and subdue some of these people’
Fox News host Kennedy Montgomery on Monday encouraged viewers to take the law into their own hands when it comes to the protests that have broken out over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
On Fox News’ Outnumbered program, Montgomery said that “peaceful protesters” had a responsibility to weed out violent actors.
“You’re seeing [protest group Antifa] really capitalize on this,” Montgomery said of the nationwide protests. “They may not make up the majority but they’re hellbent on doing so much damage. And it is heartening to see other protesters sort of shovel them to the police.”
“So if you’re going out and protest and you’re a peaceful protester, take some zip ties and subdue some of these people and [make] a citizen’s arrest if they are hurting people, if they’re lobbying Molotov cocktails, if they’re setting things on fire, if they’re breaking things and committing crimes then go ahead help them find what they ultimately want, which is apparently arrest.”
“If you see an Antifa person and they have a backpack, go ahead and take it because they don’t believe in private property,” she added. “So what’s theirs is yours.”
Co-host Harris Faulkner seemed surprised by Montgomery’s call to action.
“We don’t want to engage people in trying to physically get involved with anybody else,” Faulkner cautioned. “But I understand what you’re saying, maybe not literally.”
Conservative radio host David Webb agreed with Montgomery.
“Yeah, do take them on,” he replied. “You do have the right and the responsibility of getting rid of the bad elements in your protest.”
“I’m with Kennedy,” Webb said. “We have a citizen responsibility. You want to come to the burbs, I’ve got news for you, there are Americans in the burbs — black, white, left, right, doesn’t matter — who don’t want you there. And it’s up to us to realize cops can’t be everywhere, DOJ can’t be everywhere, law enforcement can’t be everywhere. But responsibly, we can protect our businesses.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
As unrest continues to wrack American cities this Monday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took to Twitter and decided to contribute some inflammatory rhetoric to an already volatile situation.
"Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?" he tweeted.
https://twitter.com/mattgaetz/status/1267513356853919744
Unsurprisingly, Gaetz's choice of words riled his critics in Twitter.
Sure Matt. Can we hunt down white supremacists too? https://t.co/4tNV7iEYcr
Despite headlines and news reports replete with loaded terms like "looting" and "riots," the real story of this past weekend was not the behavior of people on the streets protesting police violence. It was a story of numerous local police departments, emboldened by a wannabe fascist president, turning brownshirt against the ordinary people they are supposedly there to serve and protect. Make no mistake about it: This is a police uprising against American citizens. That's the true narrative.
As my colleagues at Salon spent the weekend documenting, the police assaulted, arrested, shot and gassed journalists, and even ran over peaceful protesters in an outburst of rage at the public for objecting to unchecked police power. In doing so, they were, egged on by Donald Trump. Police in Minneapolis set the tone by using tear gas against peaceful protesters on Tuesday, and ever since cops across the country have been doing everything they could to shift the headlines away from "protest" to "riots" by attacking protesters until they fight back or turn to property destruction.
In an interview with The Nation, legendary San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich railed against President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
“The thing that strikes me is that we all see this police violence and racism, and we’ve seen it all before, but nothing changes," he told The Nation. "That’s why these protests have been so explosive. But without leadership and an understanding of what the problem is, there will never be change. And white Americans have avoided reckoning with this problem forever, because it’s been our privilege to be able to avoid it. That also has to change.”