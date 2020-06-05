Quantcast
Fox News triggers outrage with graphic comparing how much stocks have risen after racist tragedies

1 min ago

On Friday, Fox News displayed a graph that appeared to compare the amount the stock market has risen in the week after various racial tragedies, including the assassination of Martin Luther King, the beating of Rodney King, the Ferguson incident, and the death of George Floyd.

Commenters on social media were horrified, and slammed Fox for even making the comparison.

