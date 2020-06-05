Fox News triggers outrage with graphic comparing how much stocks have risen after racist tragedies

On Friday, Fox News displayed a graph that appeared to compare the amount the stock market has risen in the week after various racial tragedies, including the assassination of Martin Luther King, the beating of Rodney King, the Ferguson incident, and the death of George Floyd.

2. Here’s the video of the graphic as it aired on Fox News this evening. pic.twitter.com/Iww2DnzkkI — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 5, 2020

Commenters on social media were horrified, and slammed Fox for even making the comparison.

This graphic makes it clear that @FoxNews does not care about black lives. https://t.co/gYqC2B0n4F — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) June 6, 2020

Companies release generic statements that they support protesting, business save face and get more business. — Christian (@Chris_Visual) June 5, 2020

Fox news is measuring how baby Dow Jones does when black people are murdered — ᴀʀᴛ 🇺🇸 (@__Arthur_Dent__) June 5, 2020

They’re not saying it’s good. They’re saying, hey doesn’t hurt us so who the fuck cares, which is just as bad. — Ad astra (@Ad_astra_34) June 6, 2020

famous banality: "You can't put a dollar value on human life." FOX News: pic.twitter.com/rvmMGsefeb — David (@DiscreetLatino) June 5, 2020

This is absolutely vile – this is why poverty and homelessness mean nothing. Lives mean nothing to these companies. Rich people make money from murders. It’s disgusting — Amy Jo Kukec (@ajoteller) June 5, 2020

What kind of hell is this?!😳 In whose mind of horrors did this originate?

This is some kind of real s*%t. MAGAt alert: Your wealthy handlers are doing well. Keep up the hate. @foxnewsalert @maddow @AC360 @msnbc @jaketapper @Lawrence — Kat Denise (@katpic57) June 5, 2020

Black folks being lynched has always been entertainment in this country. White folks would have picnics under hanging bodies and sold postcards of lynched folks for entertainment purposes. The replayed that Rodney King video ad nauseum…nothing has changed. — KateRockLitChick (@KateRockLitChik) June 5, 2020

Seriously though, it's like the humanity has left their consciousness. I'm consistently stunned by the lack of empathy for the fellow human being. — Alberto Fortuny (@Chunkywater) June 6, 2020

God, I miss the days when sociopaths were in the closet instead of reveling in it openly. — Cat Food Casserole (@CasseroleFood) June 5, 2020