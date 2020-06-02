Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News ‘wants to scare white people’ by pushing ‘a disinfo campaign from white nationalists’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News was blasted by one of the network’s former reporters for running a disinformation campaign from “white nationalists” as cities across the country deal with crises of civil unrest.

On Tuesday, Fox News ran a story from a single government source alleging Antifi would be causing mayhem in the suburbs.

“Agitators behind the rioting that has paralyzed the country over the past week want to move into more suburban areas, a government intelligence source has told Fox News,” Hollie McKay reported for the network. “Much of the worry stems from the notion that many in well-armed, suburban, and rural neighborhoods won’t hesitate to exercise their Second Amendment rights and elevated anxieties could lead to heavy confrontation. ‘Antifa knows this,” said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “Local and state authorities have to get a grip on this because if it moves to the suburbs, more people will die.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny blasted the report.

“I used to work at Fox News so I understand the ethical gymnastics that go on there but this is going to give me a heart attack,” she posted on Twitter.

“One source. Unnamed. With literally zero evidence. To claim antifa is ‘coming to the suburbs.’ This is beyond,” Zadrozny explained.

“This article is a chain letter. It’s a disinfo campaign from white nationalists. Fox News wants to scare white people into believing that black, brown, and radical people are coming for them,” she wrote. “It’s ludicrous. It’s dangerous.”

“They should be ashamed,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump personally asked what ‘tanks’ could be used to break up George Floyd protests

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast detailed how President Donald Trump himself has been behind the push to use the military to control the protests against the police killing of George Floyd — to the extent that he actually asked about specific military equipment that would be available for that purpose.

"[Defense Secretary Mark] Esper, along with other cabinet secretaries, stood next to the president during the remarks in the park after participating in an hour-long call with governors in which he said they needed to 'dominate the battlespace' to quell the protests," reported Erin Banco, Spencer Ackerman, and Asawin Suebsaeng. "But three senior Pentagon officials who spoke with The Daily Beast said they viewed the secretary’s comments on the call as a way to publicly show support for the president. They did not expect the department to actually implement a plan that would reflect the president’s rhetoric and force additional troops upon the states."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

FBI has ‘no intelligence’ Antifa was involved in Sunday’s violence at DC protests: report

Published

53 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr and President Donald Trump have tried to blame Antifa -- or anti-fascists -- for violence in the protests against police injustice. But the public data has backed up their case, and even their on intel disputes the argument.

"he FBI’s Washington Field Office “has no intelligence indicating Antifa involvement/presence” in the violence that occurred on May 31, according to an internal FBI situation report obtained exclusively by The Nation. That same day, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he would designate Antifa a terrorist organization, even though the government has no existing authority to declare a domestic group a terrorist organization," Ken Klippenstein reported for the magazine.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

NYC protesters defy curfew — with a profane message for Mayor Bill de Blasio

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Protesters in New York City continued to march after 8 p.m. on Tuesday -- in open defiance of a curfew order from Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Jan Ransom, who covers courts and jails for The New York Times, posted video of protesters chanting, "f*ck your curfew."

Wonder what protesters think about @NYCMayor’s 8 pm curfew?

Just listen. pic.twitter.com/8H38XNGfQt

— Jan Ransom (@Jan_Ransom) June 2, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image