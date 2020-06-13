Quantcast
Connect with us

French minister slams decision to pull ‘Gone With the Wind’ from Paris cinema

Published

2 mins ago

on

The Grand Rex cinema in Paris said on Friday it had been forced to cancel a scheduled screening of the 1939 classic amid a renewed controversy over the film’s racist content, a move France’s culture minister described as “incomprehensible”.

The iconic Paris cinema had programmed the Oscar-winning Civil War epic for June 23 as part of special screenings to mark French cinemas’ reopening following a lengthy coronavirus lockdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it was forced to cancel the screening after the film’s distributor Warner Bros decided to pull the movie amid an anti-racism backlash that has rocked the entertainment landscape in the wake of the May 25 killing of George Floyd.

Writing on Twitter, French Culture Minister Franck Riester slammed an “incomprehensible and unacceptable” decision, adding that France “will always defend the freedom to create and distribute works of art”.

The dispute comes days after HBO Max announced it was pulling “Gone With the Wind” because of its “racist depictions” that were “wrong then and are wrong today”.

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO Max added that it planned to make the movie available again in the future alongside a discussion putting it in its historical context.

The movie, set on a Georgia plantation, won eight Academy Awards including best picture and set a milestone in Hollywood when supporting actress Hattie McDaniel, who played a black maid, became the first African American actor to win an Oscar.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

COVID-19

Airbnb reaches settlement with New York on host data

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

Airbnb and New York City officials announced an agreement Friday settling a long-running dispute over a municipal requirement that the home-sharing platform disclose data on hosts.

The listings data from home-sharing services enables officials to crack down on illegal short-term rentals.

Under the deal, Airbnb will provide the city with information on listings that generate five or more nights of bookings per quarter, so long as the listing offers an entire home or allows three or more guests to stay at one time.

The agreement exempts private or shared room listings with two or fewer guests, and some other bookings.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

American apartheid: This country still treats too many of its black citizens like slaves

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

Imagine that you are a black citizen of this country. Every day, you wake up in your house or your apartment, and you must wonder, is this the day? Is this the day I'm going to be jogging down a neighborhood street, like Ahmaud Arbery, and be killed by armed civilians? Is this the day I'm going to be arrested outside a convenience store, like George Floyd, and be strangled to death? Is this the day I'm going to be stopped in my car by a policeman for failure to signal a lane change, like Sandra Bland, and be arrested and jailed and end up dead? Is this the day I'm going to be birdwatching in the park, like Christian Cooper, and have a passerby call the police and report me? Is this the day I'm going to be stopped for a broken brake light, like Walter Scott, and shot five times in the back and killed? Is this the day I'm going to walk up to the door of  my apartment building and be confronted by four policemen and when I reach for my wallet, be shot 19 times, like Amadou Diallo? Is this the day I will be snatched off the street by three white supremacists and dragged with a chain behind a truck for three miles until I die, like James Byrd Jr. in Texas?
Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Fifty years ago, Brazil taught the world to play, in color

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

Fifty years ago this month, modern football was born at the World Cup in Mexico, kicking and yelling, and live in vibrant color for a global audience.

This weekend marks the anniversary of the quarter-finals of that tournament as a star-studded cast played a thrilling series of knock-out games which built to a dazzling final, when the first World Cup broadcast in color ended with an unparalleled display by a technicolor team.

Mexico in 1970 was not the first World Cup broadcast live. Four years earlier 400 million watched England beat West Germany in the final. But that tournament was shown in black and white. Battered Brazil, the reigning champions, limped out playing, as far as viewers could tell, in two shades of grey.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image