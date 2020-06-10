Galapagos welcomes six new ‘Darwin’s flycatcher’ chicks
Six little vermilion flycatcher chicks have hatched in the Galapagos Islands, officials said Tuesday, in a boost to the dwindling numbers of the brilliantly coloured songbird.
Just 40 breeding pairs remain on the upper part of Santa Cruz island in the archipelago, located 620 miles (1,000 kilometers) off the coast of Ecuador and made famous by Charles Darwin’s studies of their breathtaking biodiversity.
Also known as Darwin’s flycatcher, the bird has been registered on a dozen islands.
Park officials are trying to boost the population by clearing introduced plant species from the island floor that make it difficult for the chicks to feed, Galapagos National Park director Danny Rueda said.
Rangers are also placing larvicide at the base of their nests to prevent parasitic flies from entering the hatchlings of the young, where they feed off their blood with fatal consequences.
The island province is a Natural World Heritage Site and is home to unique flora and fauna.
George, the last known member of the Chelonoidis nigra abingdonii Pinta tortoise species, died on Santa Cruz aged over 100 in 2012 without ever breeding.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Trump’s 2020 campaign is deeply dysfunctional: reports
President Donald Trump is running for re-election from what should be, in theory, a much better position than he had in 2016. He's now the incumbent. He has the support of the entire Republican Party behind him. He has experience leading a national presidential campaign. His opponent, Joe Biden, has emerged from a contentious primary. And while the 2016 Trump campaign was cobbled together with whatever was lying around, the president has amassed an obscene amount of money for his 2020 run.
And yet, his campaign still appears to be a disordered mess.
CNN
GOP ‘cowardice’ hits new low after they refuse to condemn Trump’s smear of hospitalized protester: CNN’s Berman
CNN's John Berman on Wednesday went off on Republican lawmakers who couldn't even be bothered to condemn President Donald Trump's smear of a hospitalized protester who cracked his skull on the pavement after being shoved by Buffalo police.
While discussing the president's tweet attacking 75-year-old Martin Gugino as a potential "antifa provocateur" who may have intentionally got himself hurt as part of a "set up" against police, CNN's Alisyn Camerota showed a graphic of all the Republican lawmakers who refused to comment on it.
Breaking Banner
George Floyd and Derek Chauvin ‘bumped heads’ while working security at same nightclub over ex-cop’s ‘aggressive’ behavior: Co-worker
George Floyd and the police officer who killed him not only worked together -- they knew and apparently disliked each other.
The 46-year-old Floyd and fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin worked security at the same nightclub, and a former co-worker told CBS News the two had "bumped heads."
"It has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue," said former colleague David Pinney.