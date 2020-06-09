Quantcast
George Floyd funeral erupts in applause as pastor calls for change: ‘First thing we have to do is clean out the White House’

Published

1 min ago

on

Houston, Texas embraced the family of George “Perry” Floyd Tuesday as they laid him to rest. But one pastor took the demand for civil rights straight to President Donald Trump.

Dr. Ralph Douglas West, the senior pastor and founder of The Church Without Walls spoke to the congregation, saying that he’s seen so much racism in his long life. Each time it has ended with very little action or impact.

“So, it’s a reasonable question — is this going to be just like so many other movements, a moment of anger and rage, then back to business as usual?” he asked. “You could say that because the prejudiced and the bigoted are not going to change. But we can do some things to change them. That’s what I hope we will do. First of all, we can make sure that we don’t stop the fight. That we stay with it, and that we make sure that somebody knows that we are not going to stand for this to keep ongoing. Obviously, the first thing that we have to do is to clean out the White House. That has to come closer to us in Washington, our states and counties and cities have to have good leadership, and that means we have to go and vote.”

The audience responded with applause.

See the moment below:


