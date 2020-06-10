George Floyd’s brother asks Congress if Black people’s lives are worth more than $20

Philonise Floyd, the brother of late police brutality victim George Floyd, gave emotional testimony before Congress on Wednesday in which he urged lawmakers to see the worth in black people’s lives.

During his testimony, Floyd said it was truly shocking that his brother had been killed during a police encounter in which they were investigating whether he had counterfeited a $20 bill.

“George wasn’t hurting anyone that day,” Floyd said. “He didn’t deserve to die over $20. I’m asking you, is that what a black man is worth? $20?”

Floyd also recalled how his late brother had done everything right during his encounter with the Minneapolis Police Department — and he still wound up dead.

“He called all the officers sir, he was mild mannered, he didn’t fight back, he listened to all of the officers,” Floyd said. “The man who took his life, who suffocated him for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, he still called him sir as he begged for his life. I can’t tell you the kind of pain you feel when you watch something like that.”

Watch the video below.