Quantcast
Connect with us

George Floyd’s brother demands United Nations probe into police violence in America

Published

1 min ago

on

“You have the power to help us get justice for my brother George Floyd. I am asking you to help him. I am asking you to help me. I am asking you to help us—black people in America.”

The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers last month was a horrific but all too common example of “the way black people are treated by police in America,” his younger brother Philonise Floyd said Wednesday in testimony urging the United Nations to launch an independent investigation into U.S. law enforcement violence and abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My brother, George Floyd, is one of the many black men and women that have been murdered by police in recent years. The sad truth is that the case is not unique.”
—Philonise Floyd

“You have the power to help us get justice for my brother George Floyd,” Philonise said in remarks played during an emergency U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) hearing. “I am asking you to help him. I am asking you to help me. I am asking you to help us—black people in America.”

As Common Dreams reported Monday, the U.N. agreed to hold the hearing on police brutality and racial injustice at the urging of a group of African nations that is also lobbying the U.N. to investigate law enforcement violence in the United States.

Philonise told the UNHRC that “the officers showed no mercy, no humanity, and tortured my brother to death in the middle of the street in Minneapolis and with a crowd of witnesses watching and begging them to stop.”

Watch Philonise’s full testimony:

ADVERTISEMENT

If not for the video of the May 25 killing and the mass protests that followed, Philonise said, none of the officers would have been arrested for their actions.

Derek Chauvin, the now-former Minneapolis officer who drove his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. More than a week after the incident, the other three officers on the scene of Floyd’s killing were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My brother, George Floyd, is one of many black men and women that have been murdered by police in recent years,” Philonise said. “The sad truth is that his case is not unique. The way you saw my brother tortured and murdered on camera is the way black people are treated by police in America. You watched my brother die.”

Jamil Dakwar, director of the ACLU’s Human Rights Program, said in a statement ahead of Philonise’s testimony Wednesday that the U.N. “cannot allow the United States to escape international scrutiny for its oppression of Black people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The country must be held accountable and subject to independent investigation for its human rights violations,” said Dakwar, “including the police killings of Black people and state-sanctioned violence against protesters and journalists.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Just start shooting’: Police chief suspended for urging violence to halt George Floyd unrest

Published

1 min ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

The police chief for the Courtdale Police Department in Pennsylvania has been suspended without pay for a post he made on Facebook about people taking part in the nationwide unrest in the wake of the death of George Floyd, The Citizen's Voice reports.

“Just start shooting … This will end quick!!!!! This is making me sick!!!!” Chief Christopher Matello wrote in the now-deleted post.

According to Courtdale officials, Matello's full punishment can't be revealed because it's a "personnel issue."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Why isn’t PG&E getting the death penalty?

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

Pacific Gas and Electric, known as PG&E, just pled guilty to killing 84 American citizens.

When they want to buy politician’s favors and votes, they claim that they are a “person,“ but when they admit to killing real human persons, they claim that they are just a corporation and therefore nobody can or should go to jail.

Corporate Personhood is a lie.

It was a lie when corporations argued that the Supreme Court had given them personhood in 1886 when in fact it did not.

It was a lie when the Supreme Court itself quoted a clerk’s headnote to claim the Court had given them personhood.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New disturbing video shows New Mexico Trump supporter Steven Baca shooting anti-racist protester

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

Warning: The story that follows contains links to extremely violent imagery. 

A new video has surfaced that shows Trump supporter Steven Baca shooting an anti-racist protester, Scott Williams, during a fight in Albuquerque, New Mexico on June 15.

The event that ended in near-fatal violence began with a few hundred protesters attempting to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate, a 16th-century Spanish conquistador notorious for brutality against American Indians.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image