George Floyd’s brother leads protest crowd in emotional prayer at the site of his brother’s death

Published

1 min ago

on

George Floyd’s brother Terrence led protesters in a tearful prayer at the makeshift memorial that has been set up at the site of his brother’s death in Minneapolis.

He begged the crowd for calm as protesters around the world have marched in solidarity with those demanding justice.

Linking arms with friends and family, Mr. Floyd shouted down the crowd asking, “what are y’all doing?” Saying that breaking down businesses and setting things on fire isn’t going to bring his brother back. He explained that he’s more upset than anyone, but “if I’m not wilding out” others shouldn’t either.

“My family is a peaceful family. My family is God-fearing. Yeah, we’re upset, but we’re not going to be repetitious,” he continued. “In every incident of police brutality, the same thing ends up happening. Y’all protest. Y’all destroy stuff. And if they don’t move — you know why they don’t move? Because you don’t destroy their stuff, y’all destroy our own stuff.”

He asked the crowd for “another way.”

He said that the only way to stop these incidents are to “vote” and “educate yourself and know who you’re voting for.”

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving Omaha bar owner who fatally shot black protester has lengthy criminal record

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

An Omaha bar owner who allegedly killed a black protester has a lengthy criminal record.

Jake Gardner was arrested in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old James Scurlock in a confrontation as police brutality protests raged across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, reported The Daily Beast.

The 38-year-old Gardner, who owns The Hive and The Gatsby, had previously been arrested at least four times.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Illinois man facing felony hit-and-run charges after driving motorcycle through George Floyd protest march

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

According to a report from WGLT, a 21-year-old Bloomington man has been taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct, failure to obey a police officer and felony leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries, after gunning his motorcycle through a crowd of George Floyd protestors on Sunday that injured two people.

The report states that Marshall Blanchard was responsible for injuries sustained by a 22-year old woman who was taken immediately to a hospital and a 28-year old man who went to the emergency room later with an injury to his arm.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kentucky man killed by law enforcement during George Floyd protest had provided police officers with free meals

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

In a heartbreaking story, police shot and killed David McAtee, the owner of a barbecue business, Yaya’s BBQ, in western Louisville, Kentucky early Monday morning.

He was known for being a "community pillar," his mother, Odessa Riley, said, according to the Currier-Journal.

She also recalled that her son would give free meals to law enforcement from his barbecue business.

"He fed them free," Riley said. "He fed the police and didn't charge them nothing."

Continue Reading
 
 
