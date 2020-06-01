George Floyd’s brother leads protest crowd in emotional prayer at the site of his brother’s death

George Floyd’s brother Terrence led protesters in a tearful prayer at the makeshift memorial that has been set up at the site of his brother’s death in Minneapolis.
He begged the crowd for calm as protesters around the world have marched in solidarity with those demanding justice.
Linking arms with friends and family, Mr. Floyd shouted down the crowd asking, “what are y’all doing?” Saying that breaking down businesses and setting things on fire isn’t going to bring his brother back. He explained that he’s more upset than anyone, but “if I’m not wilding out” others shouldn’t either.
“My family is a peaceful family. My family is God-fearing. Yeah, we’re upset, but we’re not going to be repetitious,” he continued. “In every incident of police brutality, the same thing ends up happening. Y’all protest. Y’all destroy stuff. And if they don’t move — you know why they don’t move? Because you don’t destroy their stuff, y’all destroy our own stuff.”
He asked the crowd for “another way.”
He said that the only way to stop these incidents are to “vote” and “educate yourself and know who you’re voting for.”
Watch the moment below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]m
.