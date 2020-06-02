Quantcast
Connect with us

Georgia cop warns ‘militarized’ police are pushing America to the brink of ‘war’

Published

1 min ago

on

A police officer in Savannah, Georgia says that the violent clashes that have erupted between police and demonstrators are a direct result of a “militarized” police force that thinks of American citizens the same way an army thinks of citizens in an occupied foreign country.

In an interview with Vox.com, police officer Patrick Skinner, who previously served as a CIA officer overseas, said that the counterinsurgency strategies that the United States has deployed in countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan have been brought home and are being used on demonstrators.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m a big believer that the police shouldn’t act like the military,” he said. “We shouldn’t dress like the military. We shouldn’t have military weapons. When you can’t tell the difference between the police and the National Guard, that’s a big problem. But police have been militarized. This is the result of that.”

Skinner said that police have no choice but to take action when a protest transforms into a riot, but he also says that police throughout the country have missed many opportunities to deescalate situations that have turned violent.

“We’re taught that it’s a war,” he said, explaining how police are not sufficiently trained to deescalate conflict. “It’s not. But it’s becoming a war. We are the action arm for a fucked-up national mindset. This doesn’t exist in isolation. America has the police force that it votes for, that it funds. This system is what we set up. We spent a lot of money and a lot of time over hundreds of years to have this police force.”

Read the whole interview here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘I am now a force to be reckoned with’: Episcopal priest furious after Trump chased her from church with tear gas

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

An Episcopal priest who was forcibly removed from her church blasted President Donald Trump for staging a photo opportunity at her house of worship.

Rev. Gini Gerbasi was wearing clerical garb when U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops fired tear gas on her and a group of peaceful protesters to clear the area for the president's unannounced visit, reported Religion News.

“They turned holy ground into a battleground,” Gerbasi said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump wants to push America into a civil war because he knows he’s losing his re-election: conservative

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Writing for the Daily Beast, conservative -- and former Republican -- Matt Lewis accused Donald Trump of intentionally pushing the country towards a new civil war in order to save his political skin and salvage his chances of being re-elected. 

Pulling no punches, the conservative columnist called out the president for his church and Bible stunt late Monday, which led to the teargassing of peaceful protesters so the president could preen in a photo-op, and claimed it's just another sign of his authoritarian tendencies.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I am George Floyd’: Air Force Chief Master Sergeant backs protests as Trump threatens military force

Published

55 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Kaleth O. Wright, the Chief Master Sergeant of the United States Air Force, expressed his support for anti-police brutality protests across the country just as President Donald Trump threatened to use military force to put down violence.

"I am a Black man who happens to be the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force," Wright wrote on Twitter Monday night. "I am George Floyd... I am Philando Castile, I am Michael Brown, I am Alton Sterling, I am Tamir Rice. Just like most of the Black Airmen and so many others in our ranks... I am outraged at watching another Black man die on television before our very eyes."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image