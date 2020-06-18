Quantcast
Connect with us

Georgia mayor rants about ‘privilege’ in Facebook post filled with racist stereotypes

Published

1 min ago

on

Another public figure is facing backlash for racially divisive comments posted to social media, this time it’s the mayor of Bloomingdale, Georgia, who posted a racially charged message in a local Facebook group.

Mayor Ben Rozier posted a long screed linking “privilege” with various stereotypes of African Americans, the Athens Banner Herald reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Privilege is wearing $200 sneakers when you’ve never had a job. Privilege is wearing $300 Beats headphones while living on public assistance…” the post read.

“Privilege is having as many children as you want, regardless of your employment status, and be able to send them off to daycare or school you don’t pay for…paid for by the people who DO HAVE TO DEAL WITH RISING TAXES AND COSTS! … you know, us so called ‘PRIVILEGED’ the ones who pay while you TAKE TAKE TAKE!'” he added.

An admin on the Facebook page wrote a response to Rozier’s post, saying that the Bloomingdale City Council and Administration “wishes to state collectively that this action taken by Mayor Rozier is his action and his action alone,” adding that the Council “in no way condone or endorse any single or collective posts made by the Mayor.”

As the Banner Herald points out, Rozier has made offensive posts before, referring to a commenter on a post featuring a Black man blocking traffic as a “cotton picker.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Economic experts expect a flood of bankruptcies in the coming month as COVID-19 spikes

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

There is a concern that a flood of bankruptcies could be on the horizon, a New York Times report revealed Thursday.

According to the report, more than 6,800 businesses filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year, but 2020 is expected to see far more from much larger companies as Trump's slow response to the coronavirus spooked markets.

Hertz, the gym chain 24 Hour Fitness and J. Crew have already filed for Chapter 11 as COVID-19 halted all travel and sent people to work from home. At the same time, a battle between China and Russia over oil sent costs of a barrel of oil plummeting to the lowest level seen in decades. Oil and gas companies in the United States were sent scrambling as it became clear they couldn't make money bidding against the two countries.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet stunned as Matt Gaetz reveals his 19-year-old adopted Cuban son after viral outburst at House hearing

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

On Thursday, just a day after being publicly shamed by Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) for making a "mockery" of the pain felt by the Black community, Rep. Matt Gaetz posted a picture of himself with Nestor Galban, a young man from Cuba who Gaetz introduced as his adopted son:

Nestor turned 19 a few days ago & will be off to University. He arrived here at 12.

As you can imagine, I was triggered when (to make an absurd debate point) a fellow congressman diminished the contributions of Republicans because we don’t raise non-white kids.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell confirms his protege to powerful DC court as Americans wait for pandemic relief

Published

49 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico reported that the Senate has confirmed Justin Walker, long considered a protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), to the powerful D.C. Court of Appeals.

"In a 51-42 vote, Walker was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit," reported Marianne Levine. "Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) was the only Republican to join Senate Democrats in voting against his nomination."

Walker, a far-right lawyer, previously served in a Kentucky district court, a position to which President Donald Trump had nominated him despite at the time never having tried a case.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image