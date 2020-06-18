Georgia mayor rants about ‘privilege’ in Facebook post filled with racist stereotypes

Another public figure is facing backlash for racially divisive comments posted to social media, this time it’s the mayor of Bloomingdale, Georgia, who posted a racially charged message in a local Facebook group.

Mayor Ben Rozier posted a long screed linking “privilege” with various stereotypes of African Americans, the Athens Banner Herald reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Privilege is wearing $200 sneakers when you’ve never had a job. Privilege is wearing $300 Beats headphones while living on public assistance…” the post read.

“Privilege is having as many children as you want, regardless of your employment status, and be able to send them off to daycare or school you don’t pay for…paid for by the people who DO HAVE TO DEAL WITH RISING TAXES AND COSTS! … you know, us so called ‘PRIVILEGED’ the ones who pay while you TAKE TAKE TAKE!'” he added.

An admin on the Facebook page wrote a response to Rozier’s post, saying that the Bloomingdale City Council and Administration “wishes to state collectively that this action taken by Mayor Rozier is his action and his action alone,” adding that the Council “in no way condone or endorse any single or collective posts made by the Mayor.”

As the Banner Herald points out, Rozier has made offensive posts before, referring to a commenter on a post featuring a Black man blocking traffic as a “cotton picker.”