Georgia mayor rants about ‘privilege’ in Facebook post filled with racist stereotypes

Another public figure is facing backlash for racially divisive comments posted to social media, this time it’s the mayor of Bloomingdale, Georgia, who posted a racially charged message in a local Facebook group.
Mayor Ben Rozier posted a long screed linking “privilege” with various stereotypes of African Americans, the Athens Banner Herald reports.
“Privilege is wearing $200 sneakers when you’ve never had a job. Privilege is wearing $300 Beats headphones while living on public assistance…” the post read.
“Privilege is having as many children as you want, regardless of your employment status, and be able to send them off to daycare or school you don’t pay for…paid for by the people who DO HAVE TO DEAL WITH RISING TAXES AND COSTS! … you know, us so called ‘PRIVILEGED’ the ones who pay while you TAKE TAKE TAKE!'” he added.
An admin on the Facebook page wrote a response to Rozier’s post, saying that the Bloomingdale City Council and Administration “wishes to state collectively that this action taken by Mayor Rozier is his action and his action alone,” adding that the Council “in no way condone or endorse any single or collective posts made by the Mayor.”
As the Banner Herald points out, Rozier has made offensive posts before, referring to a commenter on a post featuring a Black man blocking traffic as a “cotton picker.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.